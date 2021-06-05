Iowa American Water awards grants for watershed initiatives

• Partners for Scott County Watersheds, which will be awarded a $2,000 grant for its Pet Waste Disposal Stewardship Program.

Partners for Scott County Watersheds is requesting funds for additional pet waste receptacles along recreational trails and sidewalks in Scott County with the goal of more citizens properly disposing of pet waste in the receptacles instead of leaving the waste to decay and possibly pollute local watersheds.

• River Action, Inc., which will be awarded a $2,000 grant for its First Floor Elevation Survey Program for the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance.

River Action, Inc. will conduct first floor elevation surveys of properties in the 500-year flood zone in two communities within the Iowa American Water’s service territory. The elevation study will inform and educate property owners on flood risk, mitigation options, and flood risk management. Data from the study will feed into floodplain maps through Silver Jackets and may be used by property owners to take steps toward Letter of Map Amendment, if appropriate.

• Keep Scott County Beautiful (Xstream Cleanup), which will be awarded a $1,920 grant to upgrade its invasive species removal supplies for watershed cleanup events.