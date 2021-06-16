Iowa American Water Co. water quality reports now available online

Iowa American Water’s 2020 Water Quality Reports for all service areas are now available.

The reports, also referred to as Consumer Confidence Reports, are published annually with data pertaining to the previous calendar year.

They are available on Iowa American Water’s website at iowaamwater.com via the Water Quality link and searchable by customer zip code or community.

Hard copies of the reports are also available by contacting the company’s customer service center at 1-866-641-2108.

The Water Quality Report is an annual performance measure of the quality of water supplied by Iowa American Water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Each report describes drinking water sources, water tests conducted, substances detected in water, and the levels of those substances.

Quad-City Times​

