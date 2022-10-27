Iowa American Water completes acquisition of Blue Grass wastewater system

Iowa American Water announced Wednesday that the company has completed its acquisition of the City Of Blue Grass wastewater system for $2 million.

On July 12, the Iowa Utilities Board approved the acquisition.

It is Iowa American Water’s first sewer system operation in the state, and adds about 750 wastewater customers to the company’s Iowa Quad-Cities service area.

“Our team is excited to provide an additional service to our water customers in Blue Grass,” Randy Moore, President of Iowa American Water, said in a new release Wednesday announcing the acquisition.

“Since 2017, we have had the privilege of partnering with Blue Grass to provide clean, safe, and reliable service to the community, sharing our expertise while making critical investments in aging systems,” Moore said. “We look forward to continuing that commitment as the community’s new wastewater provider.”

Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte said in the news release that the “sale of the wastewater system to Iowa American Water is in the community’s best interest because it will provide residents with industry experts focused on upgrading the wastewater system just as Iowa American Water has done with our community’s water system.

“The city will benefit from capital investments we would not have been able to make, and Iowa American Water will get the wastewater system back into compliance with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in a timely manner, Schutte added.

Iowa American Water said it plans to invest approximately $4 million in the city’s wastewater system to address issues as well as upgrade safety and security systems.

Also, ongoing capital investment plans have been developed to address compliance with permit requirements and improve operational efficiencies, the company said.

New sewer rates recently implemented by the City of Blue Grass will continue under Iowa American Water’s ownership, the company said.

Customers pay a monthly fixed charge for sanitary sewer service of $39.48 for all meter sizes up to 2,500 gallons, and a variable charge of about 74 cents for each 100 gallons after the first 2,500 gallons.

A typical monthly sewer bill for a Blue Grass customer using 4,000 gallons is $50.60.

The company said that since Iowa American Water acquired the Blue Grass water system in 2017, the company has invested more than $3 million to upgrade water service infrastructure including installation of a three-mile water transmission line that interconnected the Blue Grass water system with Iowa American Water’s system to increase water pressure and improve water quality.

“We are happy to expand our expertise and services to wastewater in Blue Grass,” Moore said. “We are looking forward to continuing to support the community and partnering with the city and its residents. We appreciate the City’s trust and confidence in our team of water and wastewater professionals.”

Blue Grass customers will soon receive a letter in the mail from Iowa American Water to provide them with additional information about the new wastewater service the company is now providing in their community.

In July, as the Iowa Utilities Board was approving the acquisition, City Clerk Ann Schmidt said the city conducted a cost analysis and found in order to keep ownership of the system and make the upgrades, Blue Grass would have needed to raise rates 250%. Plus, she said, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources denied the city's application for an extension on making the needed upgrades.

"We were kind of desperate," Schmidt said.

The sale of the city's wastewater system didn't require voter approval, Schmidt said, but city staff and elected officials held three public meetings for community feedback.

"Being a small town, we had a lot of people come in and ask questions, and after answering those, people seemed to be very comfortable with the city's decision," Schmidt said. "The majority of the town understood the situation we were in and knew this was the best route to take financially."

The Iowa Utilities Board will monitor Iowa-American Water to ensure it makes the improvements, according to the filings, and the company will be required to look for other federal and state funding options to help offset the costs of improvements.