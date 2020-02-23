Iowa American Water worker makes it possible to take tap water for granted

From the outside, the water plant along River Drive in Davenport looks like a hibernating collection of old brick buildings.

Inside, though, Iowa American Water is brimming with the latest technology.

As a private utility, rather than one that is publicly owned, Iowa American has an advantage: The parent company, American Water, is willing to invest in up-and-coming technology in water treatment.

"We have the backing and the resources to make changes as we see new technology," said Josh Lighton, supervisor of water quality and environmental compliance for Iowa American Water, Davenport. "We're in 48 states, and as part of that water network, we are part of the idea sharing, experience trading and training.

"American Water also has R&D (research and development), and all they do is find better ways to treat water for their customers."

As water-quality supervisor, Lighton is intimately familiar with the precise chemical content of the public drinking water that leaves the plant off Mound Street.

From the time "raw" water is withdrawn from the Mississippi River until it leaves the plant fully treated, he is making sure it is as safe and clean as possible, allowing water customers to take their tap water for granted.