Iowa American Water worker makes it possible to take tap water for granted

From the outside, the water plant along River Drive in Davenport looks like a hibernating collection of old brick buildings.
Inside, though, Iowa American Water is brimming with the latest technology.
As a private utility, rather than one that is publicly owned, Iowa American has an advantage: The parent company, American Water, is willing to invest in up-and-coming technology in water treatment.
"We have the backing and the resources to make changes as we see new technology," said Josh Lighton, supervisor of water quality and environmental compliance for Iowa American Water, Davenport. "We're in 48 states, and as part of that water network, we are part of the idea sharing, experience trading and training.
"American Water also has R&D (research and development), and all they do is find better ways to treat water for their customers."
As water-quality supervisor, Lighton is intimately familiar with the precise chemical content of the public drinking water that leaves the plant off Mound Street.
From the time "raw" water is withdrawn from the Mississippi River until it leaves the plant fully treated, he is making sure it is as safe and clean as possible, allowing water customers to take their tap water for granted.
Ever-changing environmental factors require Lighton to keep constant watch over the millions of gallons of water that are treated and/or stored in the utility's vast system, which includes 870 miles of water main, 8,100 hydrants, and 66,000 customers.
'I like the challenges'
He came back to the Quad-Cities about four years ago, and the Aledo native left his Chicago-based engineering job to focus all of his training, education and experience on keeping Iowa American Water's product safe.
"I was in consulting, working on anything with water," he said. "That's how I got exposure to this industry.
"I like the challenges; that you always have to be on your toes. There are a lot of changes underway, most notably the ever-increasing regulations coming down from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). They're increasingly stringent, and we have to comply with them."
Lighton has master's degrees in molecular biology and business and undergraduate degrees in microbiology and chemistry, and his expertise also is useful in cultural changes in water treatment.
For instance, he has been part of efforts by students at West High School to supply areas of Kenya in East Africa with water-treatment capabilities.
Recruiting workers
With increased regulations, changes in technology and environmental factors, Lighton said he is pleased to see young people learning about the processes that are necessary to keep people in water.
"Recruiting has always been difficult, but it's getting better," he said. "Community colleges here are offering introductory water-quality classes in their curriculum."
Proper training, education and certifications are essential in meeting the public's demand for the cleanest possible water, Lighton said.
"We take pride in hiring employees who are above and beyond what's required," he said. "For instance, both our lab analysts have master's degrees.
"You have to know what the numbers on the instruments and analyzers mean. You have to know what you're looking at and looking for.
"Taken alone, some numbers look fine. Taken together, maybe it's a problem."
Challenges of a flood
And what about treating floodwater? Does it deliver unique treatment problems?
"It's actually easier to treat (because it's diluted)," Lighton said. "The trouble with it is that it can interrupt operations."
For example, large trucks deliver treatment chemicals every week. When River Drive is flooded just outside the plant's gates, accessing the plant can be difficult.
"The city people in Davenport and Bettendorf have been excellent about clearing us a route," said Lisa Reisen, manager of external affairs for Iowa American. "They've even offered a police escort if we needed it."
After all, Lighton and others on the treatment team have to get to work. Without them, clean water is in jeopardy.
"First thing every morning, I walk the plant, looking at all the instrumentation and data," he said. "After my rounds, I go to the basins and look at the water. You can see when there's a potential problem.
"Then, I go to the control room and direct operators on what I saw and read and what to do. I then review the data trends for the previous 24 hours.
"I want to know what went on while I was sleeping."
When problems or concerns inevitably arise in a 24/7, 365-day operation, Lighton is called in, regardless of the hour.
"I'm OK with that because it's my job," he said. "You have to be passionate in your care about people. Otherwise, it's not for you."