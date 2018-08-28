Iowa America Water is fixing three water main breaks in Bettendorf.
One of the breaks occurred after noon at 18th Street and Lincoln Road and is affecting about 100 customers, company spokeswoman Lisa Reisen said.
Reisen said that break actually had water shooting up like a geyser.
Another break is at 28th Street and Central Avenue, which has affected about eight customers and a salon, while the third is in the 3600-3700 blocks of Clover Hills Drive, which is affecting about 40 customers.
Reisen said that crews are on the scene at each of the breaks and that water should be restore some time in the early evening.
No boil advisory will be issued with these repairs, Reisen added.