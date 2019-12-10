Iowa American will build new disinfection addition

Iowa American Water has begun a $10 million project at its Davenport treatment plant that will add ultra-violet light disinfection to its existing chlorine system to zap a microscopic parasite known as "crypto."

New requirements by the federal Environmental Protection Agency will require cryptosporidium removal by March 31, 2021, and "we are proactively making these improvements now to assure we meet the deadline," Lisa Reisen, manager, external affairs, said in an email.

Crypto can cause a respiratory and gastrointestinal illness. UV inactivates crypto and other microbes primarily by chemically altering nucleic acids.

The project at the East River Drive plant began this fall with construction of a new east entrance onto Mound Street, Reisen said. This will allow access to the new UV treatment building from Mound. The change required a slight realignment of the Mississippi River recreational trail.