Iowa American will build new disinfection addition

Iowa American Water has begun a $10 million project at its Davenport treatment plant that will add ultra-violet light disinfection to its existing chlorine system to zap a microscopic parasite known as "crypto."
New requirements by the federal Environmental Protection Agency will require cryptosporidium removal by March 31, 2021, and "we are proactively making these improvements now to assure we meet the deadline," Lisa Reisen, manager, external affairs, said in an email.
Crypto can cause a respiratory and gastrointestinal illness. UV inactivates crypto and other microbes primarily by chemically altering nucleic acids.
The project at the East River Drive plant began this fall with construction of a new east entrance onto Mound Street, Reisen said. This will allow access to the new UV treatment building from Mound. The change required a slight realignment of the Mississippi River recreational trail.
Construction of the UV addition is slated to begin in the spring. Of the total cost, $7.7 million is expected to come via a State Revolving Fund loan, administered jointly by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Reisen said.
The cost of this capital investment for infrastructure improvements will be included in a future rates proceeding with the Iowa Utilities Board in Des Moines, she said.
As a requirement of applying for a state loan to help finance the project, Iowa American is holding a public hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at its office at 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, to discuss the project and to answer questions.
More than 130,000 Iowa Quad-City residents get their drinking water from the plant that gets its water from the Mississippi River.