Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller was one of 46 Attorneys General across the United States to reach a $120 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and subsidiary DePuy over allegations they unlawfully promoted two metal-on-metal hip implants.
According to the complaint, Depuy unlawfully and deceptively promoted the ASR XL and Pinnacle Ultamet hip implants by making misleading claims of the longevity and durability of metal-on-metal hip implants.
The ASR XL was recalled by DePuy in 2010, while it discontinued the Pinnacle Ultamet in 2013. Some patients requiring revision surgery to replace the failed implants reported persistent groin pain, allergic reactions, necrosis and a build-up of metal ions in their blood.
“Both doctors and patients need accurate and up-to-date information, and the settlement includes provisions to improve transparency and prevent harm to consumers,” Miller said in a press release Tuesday.
The settlement also requires DePuy base promotional claims on the most recent scientific information, maintain a post-market surveillance and complaint handling program, update and maintain internal product complaint operating processes, update and maintain procedures and processes to track and analyze complaints that may not meet Medical Device Reportable Events to the FDA and include a quality assurance program for events that may indicate a serious device-related injury or malfunction.
In addition, DePuy must also review complaints on a quarterly basis. If a subgroup identified has a higher incidence of adverse events than the full patient population, it must identify the cause and alter promotional practices as appropriate.
Iowa will receive $1,726,885.38 as part of the settlement.