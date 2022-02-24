Iowa and Illinois lawmakers weigh in on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Iowa and Illinois elected officials strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and several called for sanctions and for democratic nations to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the invasion.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.,

Duckworth, who is a combat veteran and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, said the U.S. and allies must "hold (Putin) and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable."

“The human suffering caused—and any blood spilled—as a result of this unjustified and unjustifiable attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory are solely on Vladimir Putin’s hands. Our nation, our NATO allies and all countries who value human rights, sovereignty and the rule of law must hold him and his cronies fully, painfully and immediately accountable. Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and inexcusable escalation of this violent invasion will succeed in only one thing: uniting the free world against Russia’s autocratic regime in support of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, its people and its right to self-governance.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Dick Durbin wrote on Twitter that this week he visited Lithuania, and talked with U.S. soldiers from Illinois who were training Lithuanian soldiers in a NATO exercise.

"This week, I had lunch w/ soldiers from Kankakee, Montgomery, & Latham, IL. They are in Lithuania training their soldiers in a NATO exercise. Now, they will awaken to the most dangerous land war in Europe since World War II. We need to stand together for them & thousands more like them.

"Let me be clear: Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine's sovereign land is a dire threat to the established international order and must be resolutely deterred.

Ukraine and our NATO allies facing ongoing Russian belligerence have strong bipartisan, bicameral support in the U.S. Congress. As someone who who has strong ties to the region, my prayers are with the Ukrainian people and all of Eastern Europe."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Ernst made a more personal statement noting her experience living in Ukraine.

"I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, & served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror. Ukraine wants freedom; the free world must stand with them. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people."

This morning, Ernst tweeted again:

"Vladimir Putin is a ruthless thug who seeks to stamp out freedom. He is a brutal autocrat intent on restoring Soviet-era rule if allowed to advance unchecked. The unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine is on Putin's hands.

America and all of our freedom-loving partners around the world, must not only strongly condemn, but swiftly and severely respond and hold Putin accountable for his unjust actions."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

In a tweet, Grassley said: "Putin is inhumane to benefit his own ego He has no respect for agreements Russia signed to respect sovereignty of Ukraine He’s killing innocent people like Stalin did in 1930s.

I’m praying for the ppl of Ukraine"

Illinois 17th Congressional District Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois

Bustos, a member of the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, spoke on News Nation, a subscription television network, to say Americans "must put Country over party."

"We are protecting democracy in this. That is what this is about. We know this is far away from us from a miles perspective, but this is about protecting democracy and not allowing a leader like Vladimir Putin to continue to spread his authoritarian ways."

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa

Miller-Meeks tweeted: "Praying for the people of #Ukraine.

The U.S. and our allies must immediately impose the strongest possible sanctions on the economies and governments of both #Russia and #Belarus, who has been a willing accomplice to Russia’s invasion.

Anything less is unacceptable"

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Pritzker tweeted Wednesday night: "Tonight we stand together in prayer for the people of Ukraine and united in our resolve against the tyranny of a Russian autocrat determined to undermine democracy and threaten peace on the European continent."

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Reynolds had not issued a statement as of 11:30 a..m. Thursday.

Democratic Senate candidate and retired admiral Mike Franken

Franken, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa and retired three-star admiral, issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I join President Biden in condemning Russian military’s assault against Ukraine,” said Franken. “I trust that actions from our nation, our NATO allies, and other like-minded nations will be swift, significant, and focused at Russian leadership. We must hold Russia accountable."

