Iowa and Illinois report record deaths from COVID-19, but none in the Quad-Cities

Scott and Rock Island counties did not report a single COVID-19 related death on a day when Iowa and Illinois reported the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period.

Scott County reported 10 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising its total to 255. Its death toll remained at seven.

Rock Island County reported 25 new cases, bringing its confirmed COVID-19 case count to 516. Its death total stayed at 14.

Iowa health officials announced 19 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, while Illinois checked in with 176.

The Henry County Health Department announced Tuesday Henry County has 55 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Of that total, 13 cases are connected to a cluster outbreak stemming from the Tyson Plant in Joslin, Ill.

As deaths escalate and both Iowa and Illinois remove some of the safety measures aimed at preventing spread, modeling of when states will reach peak COVID-19 related deaths has been an ever-shifting endeavor. The latest model was released Monday by the University of Washington.