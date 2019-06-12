The Iowa Attorney General’s office says an agreement has been struck that allows roughly 200 Iowans — mostly Quad-City residents — to get a refund from Safe Home Security, which hired three door-to-door salesmen who have since been punished by the state for using “deceptive sales tactics.”
Safe Home Security, a Connecticut-based company, was the subject of an inquiry led by the attorney general’s office after area consumers complained that they were lied to by sales associates who misrepresented the company’s cancellation policy. While the salesmen told consumers they would have ample time to cancel their trial home security systems, the contracts with Safe Home Security carried five-year terms.
The salesmen, three brothers from out of state, also lied to people at the door about increases in area crime to persuade customers to sign up for the service, the attorney general’s office alleged. They are no longer allowed to sell door to door in Iowa.
The company has admitted no wrongdoing and has been ordered to send refund information to affected consumers by mail. In a statement Wednesday, the attorney general's office said Safe Home Security “should have taken more serious steps to ensure contracts were legally executed pursuant to Iowa consumer protection laws.”
Refund-eligible Safe Home Security customers can expect to be paid back in full if they installed the service between July 2017 and July 2018 and either complained to the attorney general's office or unsuccessfully attempted to cancel their contracts. Those not eligible for total refund will be eligible for free cancellation, the attorney general’s office said.
Responses must be postmarked by June 25, the attorney general’s office says.
Safe Home Security has also agreed to pay the state $2,500.