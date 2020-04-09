Iowa beginning to see COVID-19 curve flatten

However, it’s not time to relax the mitigation strategies Iowans have been encouraged to employ — staying at home as much as possible, leaving home only for essential trips, such as visits to the grocery store or pharmacy, Reisetter said.

The data showing the curve flattening is evidence “Iowans are listening and that means that it is time to continue to do those things so we don’t start moving in the wrong direction,” she said.

If the curve continues to flatten, Reynolds and Reisetter said, the state may be able to look at antibody testing, which is seen as a step toward “re-opening” the state.

“That is actually something that we are really excited about,” Reisetter said, adding that like COVID-19 testing, “it goes to testing supplies.”

Antibody testing would be used to analyze people that might not otherwise have been tested, she explained. People who might have been mildly ill and not been tested for COVID-19, people who practiced social distancing and stayed home and recovered could be tested.

“We're really looking forward to learning more about that and to having the supplies become available so that we can start to employ that,” Reisetter said.