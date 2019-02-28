International Blues Challenge winner and Iowa native Kevin "B.F." Burt is bringing blues education to Quad-Cities schools.
His residency with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society — teaching blues harmonica at schools in Milan, East Moline, Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Pleasant Valley — concludes with a free performance at The Mound, 1029 Mound St., in the Village of East Davenport, today at 7 p.m.
Burt, a Coralville native, was honored by the 2018 International Blues Challenge, in Memphis, Tenn. Representing the Central Iowa Blues Society, he won awards for First Place Solo/Duo, Best Solo/Duo Guitarist, and the Lee Oskar Award for Best Harmonica Player. Oskar is a world-renowned harmonica virtuoso, composer, producer, visual artist, musical explorer and harmonica manufacturer.
After winning the Iowa Blues Challenge, the International Blues Challenge Finals represented the crowning event of the Blues Foundation’s five-day festival in January 2018. More than 800 musicians in approximately 250 bands, solo/duos, and youth showcase acts filled Beale Street venues day and night, according to blues.org.
For more than 25 years, Kevin “B.F.” Burt has played in the Midwest, dispelling the myth that true blues has no roots in Iowa, according to his bio at bfburt.com. He is a self-taught musician (vocals, harmonica, and guitar) “whose smooth, warm vocal presentation sets a mood of relaxed exhilaration, with a welcome mixture of serious music and infectious humor audiences of all ages seem to enjoy,” the site says, noting he performs over 325 shows a year.
Burt has shared the stage in some form with a who’s who in the music world, including B.B. King, Koko Taylor, Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, Luther Allison, Bernard Allison, Junior Wells, Robert Lockwood Jr., David “Honeyboy” Edwards, and Lonnie Brooks.
His role as “Papa Gee” in an Off-Broadway play called “Klub Ka, the Blues Legend” had a two-week run at LaMama’s Experimental Theater in New York City. It ran originally in Iowa City, and then in Washington, D.C., and Burt arranged all the blues music for the play. He's also had roles in other plays at the University of Iowa.
His awards include Best Entertainer in Iowa City (three times), and Best Band in Iowa City (three times). Festival appearances include the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival, Iowa City Jazz Festival, The Blues Foundation International Unsigned Band Challenge in Memphis, Blues-stock Memphis, the 1996 Smithsonian Institution Festival of American Folk Life in Washington D.C. and the Iowa Sesquicentennial Festival of Iowa Folk Life in Des Moines.
Part of his curriculum for this week's MVBS residency is from his book, “Just Play It,” which is used throughout the U.S. by hundreds of teachers and students. It's a method designed to introduce students ages 5-8 to playing basic blues harmonica.