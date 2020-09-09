Iowa Board of Medicine cites Davenport doctor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Board of Medicine has cited and fined a Davenport doctor.

Dr. Susannah P. Friemel, a 45-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Davenport, entered into a combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement with the Board on August 28.

The Board alleged that Dr. Friemel prescribed controlled substances to her live-in romantic partner between 2015 and 2017, for a non-acute and non-emergent condition, in violation of the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa, according to a news release from the state board.

Under the terms of the August 28 combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement the Board issued Dr. Friemel a citation and warning and ordered her to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and complete a Board-approved professional ethics program, the release said.

Quad-City Times​

