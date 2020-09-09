 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa Board of Medicine cites Davenport doctor
topical

Iowa Board of Medicine cites Davenport doctor

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa board of medicine logo

The Iowa Board of Medicine has cited and fined a Davenport doctor.

Dr. Susannah P. Friemel, a 45-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who practices internal medicine in Davenport, entered into a combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement with the Board on August 28.

The Board alleged that Dr. Friemel prescribed controlled substances to her live-in romantic partner between 2015 and 2017, for a non-acute and non-emergent condition, in violation of the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa, according to a news release from the state board.

Under the terms of the August 28 combined Statement of Charges and Settlement Agreement the Board issued Dr. Friemel a citation and warning and ordered her to pay a $2,500 civil penalty and complete a Board-approved professional ethics program, the release said.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Czipars Apple Orchard on Highway 52 south of Dubuque, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News