The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has recommended the incoming Davenport superintendent’s Iowa administrator license waiver be denied.
According to the Board’s April 12 agenda, the coursework Robert Kobylski completed for his superintendent certification program in Wisconsin was not completed through a regionally accredited institution and does not reflect Iowa’s content standards. In addition to asking the Board to waive the regional accreditation requirement, Kobylski asked the Board to waive the requirements for issuance of a Class B license, including the completion of 75 percent of the required coursework.
The recommendation to deny the waiver cited two major concerns: the WiscAd program Kobylski completed was created specifically for Wisconsin, and Kobylski “elected to not take the coursework for college credit,” which the recommendation said made it difficult to consult staff to see if it aligned with Iowa’s standards.
According to WiscAd’s website, the program is a “DPI-approved alternative route to administration certification programs,” which provides Wisconsin administrator certifications to be a principal, director of instruction, director of special education, school business administrator or superintendent.
In addition to the certification through WiscAd, Kobylski has a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Loyola University in Chicago. Before beginning his career in education, he was an independent commodities trader and worked as a securities analyst and portfolio manager.
Kobylski is wrapping up his time as the superintendent of Nicolet Union High School and the Fox Point-Bayside School Districts in Wisconsin.
His hire was announced Feb. 13, and the board approved his contract Feb. 26. Kobylski is supposed to begin his tenure as Davenport superintendent June 1.