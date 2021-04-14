Iowa bottle bill alive, but time running out to make changes

“Well, today is Groundhog Day for us,” Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, told the committee. He opposed the bill as written, he said, because he expects Lundgren to offer a striking amendment making significant changes to the bill. He would like to see that amendment before a public hearing and floor debate “so we’re not spending our time chasing butterflies down dark alleys.”

Lundgren said the amendment may be available later this week.

Under the current bottle bill, when a consumer returns a container, the retailer returns the nickel deposit to them. When distributors collect the containers from retailers and redemption centers, they pay a nickel plus a 1-cent handling fee.

If enacted, HF 814 would allow retailers to choose not to accept containers if they have a contract with a redemption center, for example, that will accept the cans and bottles. However, that arrangement is possible if the retailer is in a county of more than 30,000 people and within 10 miles of a redemption center or in a county of fewer than 30,000 and within 15 miles of a redemption center.