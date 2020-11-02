Iowa-bound I-74 expected to open by end of month

They will be used to install the substructure of the eastbound span; their extra height is needed because the work will be trickier due to how close the existing bridge is to the new eastbound span, he said.

Because of all the lessons learned in the building of the westbound span, construction of the eastbound span should go more quickly, being finished about a year after the westbound span opens, or late 2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But even with the experience, the eastbound span poses new challenges not faced on the westbound. In addition to its close proximity to the existing bridge, the arch-building process will not be quite the same. The outside rib of the eastbound arch will be different from the inside rib because it has to support the added weight of a 14-foot concrete multi-use path cantilevered off the side of the deck, Ryan explained.

Other points:

• The reconstruction of 14th Street in Bettendorf should be complete before the end of the year.

• The deck of the spans have stainless steel reinforcement that is more resistant to the corrosion caused by road salt, so they should last longer than those built with regular steel.