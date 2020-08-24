Iowa-bound span of I-74 bridge in Quad-Cities still slated to open by year's end

Just a few months remain for the I-74 bridge contractor to meet the goal of opening the Iowa-bound span by year's end.
State Department of Transportation officials overseeing the $1.2 billion project that includes replacement of the twin spans are sticking with their timeline, which currently is about a year behind its original schedule.
Though much work remains before the westbound span opens to traffic, considerable progress is being made, especially in the last month. A new, seemingly limited outbreak of the coronavirus among bridge workers does not appear to pose a threat.
"Today (Monday) we are pouring the last section of the approach deck on the south side of the arch," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "Crews are continuing to tie rebar for the deck under the arch as well as the barriers walls.
"We now have three major concrete pours left, all for the deck under the arch. We anticipate these concrete pours will be completed over the next month or so."
In addition to pouring the concrete for the driving surface, expansion joints and barrier walls, connections must be made for lights and utilities, Alvarez said. The entire length of roadway must be striped, and the arch is to be painted. The aesthetic lighting will be added after the bridge is open.
Also progressing is work on the eastbound span, which now has five segments of its arch in place.
The project has encountered numerous snags, many unavoidable. Construction has been impacted by ice, snow, wind, floodwater and the coronavirus.
Alvarez said the DOT was notified this week by bridge contractor Lunda Construction that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. It is not the first instance of a coronavirus infection among the crew. The first was reported in March.
"The contractor has temporarily suspended work for certain bridge crews for approximately 14 days in order to monitor the situation and minimize exposure," Alvarez said. "This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the crews.
"We hope the employees who have COVID-19 get the care needed for a full recovery. Our thoughts are with them and their families."
Brian Atkins, business manager for Rock Island-based Ironworkers Local 111, said another wait for quarantine is manageable.
"We've been pretty lucky with all the activity down there," he said. "Hopefully, we can get it squashed and get back to bridging."
Alvarez said the pandemic has "not yet had any significant impact" on the I-74.
"We are pleased with the ongoing progress on the Iowa-bound bridge, and we’re continuing to work as quickly as possible to open it to traffic this year," she said.
