Iowa-bound span of I-74 bridge in Quad-Cities still slated to open by year's end

Just a few months remain for the I-74 bridge contractor to meet the goal of opening the Iowa-bound span by year's end.

State Department of Transportation officials overseeing the $1.2 billion project that includes replacement of the twin spans are sticking with their timeline, which currently is about a year behind its original schedule.

Though much work remains before the westbound span opens to traffic, considerable progress is being made, especially in the last month. A new, seemingly limited outbreak of the coronavirus among bridge workers does not appear to pose a threat.

"Today (Monday) we are pouring the last section of the approach deck on the south side of the arch," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "Crews are continuing to tie rebar for the deck under the arch as well as the barriers walls.

"We now have three major concrete pours left, all for the deck under the arch. We anticipate these concrete pours will be completed over the next month or so."