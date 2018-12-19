Iowa 80 Truckstop and CAT Scale Co. have awarded nearly 7,000 grants through their Go Iowa Fund Grant Program.
The Walcott companies announced seven Quad-City area organizations are recipients of the program's 13th round of grants. Iowa 80 and CAT Scale established the fund in 2012 through what was then known as Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, now Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
The grant program invites employees and other individuals to request grants to support causes, organizations or philanthropies they are involved in.
"We’ve always believed that giving back to our community is important," said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice president.
These grants were awarded for the December 2018 grant cycle: Scott County Library, $2,000; Trucker Buddy, $1,000; RoEll, Inc., $1,000; All Saints Church Food Pantry, $950; Walcott Police Department, $900; Junior Achievement, $700; and Iowa 80 Trucking Museum, $250.
Go Iowa Fund grants must benefit Iowa-based charities, Iowa activities or organizations with an Iowa presence. They are awarded twice a year by a committee of Iowa 80 Truckstop and CAT Scale employees.