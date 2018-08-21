From the DCI: MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Earlier today a body was located by law enforcement authorities in rural Poweshiek County. Investigators are working to confirm the identity and will have more information available at the 4 p.m. news conference.
There will be no further information released from law enforcement until the news conference.
WHAT: Press Conference Regarding the Mollie Tibbetts Investigation
WHEN: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 4 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, 4802 Barnes City Road, Montezuma,