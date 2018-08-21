Try 1 month for 99¢

From the DCI: MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Earlier today a body was located by law enforcement authorities in rural Poweshiek County. Investigators are working to confirm the identity and will have more information available at the 4 p.m. news conference.

There will be no further information released from law enforcement until the news conference.

WHAT: Press Conference Regarding the Mollie Tibbetts Investigation

WHEN: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 4 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, 4802 Barnes City Road, Montezuma,

0
0
0
7
2