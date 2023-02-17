The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking for those responsible for shooting and killing a bald eagle in Scott County.

Staff from the DNR responded to a report of an injured bald eagle on Feb. 11 near the riverfront of the Bettendorf/Riverdale area, said Scott County DNR Conservation Officer Nick Rocca.

The injured eagle was unable to fly, and a second eagle was found at its side, trying to protect the first, Rocca said. When DNR staff approached, the second eagle flew to perch in a nearby tree, and the first eagle tried to walk away, he said.

The injured eagle was secured, then transported it to a licensed raptor specialist for rehabilitation. But the eagle, a female, died that night. Rocca said DNR staff didn't know the gender of the second eagle and couldn't determine what relationship, if any, the two eagles shared.

Bald eagles typically mate for life, according to the National Audubon Society.

Based on the its injuries, Rocca said, the raptor specialist suspected it had been shot, and X-rays confirmed a bullet was present in the bird.

Bald eagles are protected by four federal laws, with fines of more than $20,000 for harassing, killing or wounding an eagle, according to the DNR. Iowa protects bald eagles under a "special concern animals" designation.

The DNR posted on its Facebook page, asking for anyone with information on the incident to call Rocca at 563-349-9418.

In Rocca's two years in Scott County, he said, the incident was the first in which he responded to a bird of prey or raptor being shot. More commonly, he said, he may respond to a bird running into a power line or other type of accident.