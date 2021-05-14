Iowa DNR: LeClaire boat-crash records are 'confidential'

Details about the events leading up to the double-fatal boat crash on the Mississippi River at LeClaire last summer are being deemed "confidential," despite the recent filing of criminal charges.
James Thiel, 44, of Pleasant Valley, was charged earlier this month with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in the Aug. 16 deaths of Anita Pinc, 52, and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, 61, both of Moline.
A warrant was issued for Thiel's arrest, but officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, said he turned himself in. He was released without being jailed and later returned to be photographed and fingerprinted, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said.
Thiel and/or his Pleasant Valley truck dealership, Thiel Truck Center, are the owners of a 35-foot Triton boat that collided near the LeClaire riverfront with a 19-foot Bayliner boat that was occupied by the two victims, a DNR spokesman said.
In addition to the two felony charges, Thiel was arrested on misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless use of a watercraft and one count of operation of an unregistered watercraft. Officials from the DNR have said that a juvenile was driving the boat at the time of the collision, not James Thiel.
Several people who witnessed the crash said Thiel's boat appeared to be racing another vessel when the crash occurred.
While the DNR recently acknowledged the presence of a third boat, they declined to name the owner of that vessel.
"The Department has released the names of individuals associated with the two vessels involved in the incident near LeClaire," DNR attorney Rachel Zander wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus. "Based on information currently available to the department, a third vessel was not directly involved in the incident. Accordingly, the department is holding the third vessel operator's name confidential as a witness to the incident."
Court records do not indicate whether investigators from the DNR have concluded that Thiel's boat was racing at the time of the crash, but the arrest information indicates speed and other conducts were factors.
Thiel unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death, records show, by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."
The Times and Dispatch/Argus filed Open Records requests with the DNR, seeking copies of the initial police reports and witness accounts, which frequently become public at the conclusion of an investigation.
Zander said the DNR does not intend to make the records public, though the agency is legally free to do so. She cited legal rulings that concluded that investigating agencies have the authority to decide whether to keep certain records confidential, writing, "DNR holds law enforcement investigative reports confidential routinely."