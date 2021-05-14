Iowa DNR: LeClaire boat-crash records are 'confidential'

Thiel unintentionally contributed to Verbeke and Pinc's death, records show, by "acting in a manner likely to cause death or serious injury by allowing his boat to be driven at a high rate of speed in an area of high boating traffic, thereby participating and aiding in the operation of a boat in a careless, reckless or negligent manner resulting in a collision with another boat."

The Times and Dispatch/Argus filed Open Records requests with the DNR, seeking copies of the initial police reports and witness accounts, which frequently become public at the conclusion of an investigation.

Zander said the DNR does not intend to make the records public, though the agency is legally free to do so. She cited legal rulings that concluded that investigating agencies have the authority to decide whether to keep certain records confidential, writing, "DNR holds law enforcement investigative reports confidential routinely."