Iowa DNR looking for witnesses of Sunday's boat crash near LeClaire

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau is asking the public’s assistance with any information related to a serious crash that happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, August 16 on the Mississippi River at LeClaire.
Law enforcement investigators are asking for anyone with information that may have witnessed the crash or know anything about the crash between a large black center-console boat and a blue and white 19-foot Bayliner runabout boat to contact authorities immediately.
Anyone with information should contact DNR Conservation Officer Travis Graves at (563) 349-8953 or Travis.Graves@dnr.iowa.gov. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can do so.
Further information about the crash will be released this week.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.