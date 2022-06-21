Iowa DOT approves reconfiguration for I-80-Middle Road corridor

The Interstate 80-Middle Road interchange near the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf has been approved in the state’s transportation-improvement program.

The existing interchange is a folded diamond interchange that will be replaced with a “compressed diamond interchange” to help provide safer access to and from the interstate and help with traffic flow.

The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the project in the draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program.

“This is a project we have been advocating for several years,” Bettendorf City Engineer Brent Morlok said.

Morlock said they were awarded a grant of about $46 million to evaluate the existing conditions and look at future growth in the area to justify reconstructing the I-80-Middle Road corridor.

The Federal Highway Administration approved the Interchange Justification Report in 2014.

When the Iowa Department of Transportation began evaluating, took into consideration safety, traffic operations, highway maintenance and environmental impacts.

The development of the TBK Sports Complex, and plans to expand it, has triggered the redesign.

“The more rural style interchange that is there today really needs to be updated to more of an urban setting for safety and operation purposes,” Shea said.

Shea said when getting on and off the interstate, it’s the same piece of pavement that is separated by a curb, which can cause confusion since drivers are making left turns across traffic to get onto the interstate loop ramp while others are using the straight ramp to get off the interstate.

"We selected the interchange that functions the best," Shea said. "The tight diamond interchange was the one that worked the best."

Given the amount of traffic that uses the interchange daily — and it being the only interchange between LeClaire and I-74 — Morlok expects it to be kept open as best as IDOT can allow when construction begins in 2025, but warns it will close at some point for reconstructing the ramps and bridges.

The City of Bettendorf is also planning improvements along the Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road corridors. The project reconstructs and widens Forest Grove Drive all the way through the Middle Road intersection.

Morlok said the project will be done with local funds and coincides with the I-80-Middle Road Interchange reconstruction to accommodate the expansion and growth of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

"This is just another step towards making sure we can handle all that growth in an orderly way," Morlok said.

