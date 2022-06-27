Iowa DOT: Bollards at Bettendorf and Moline path were discouraged

The pedestrian and bike path on the I-74 bridge was built without restrictions against motor-vehicle access because it was deemed safer to go without, state transportation officials said Monday.

A woman accused of drunken driving entered the pedestrian path of the Interstate 74 bridge in Bettendorf in a Cadillac Escalade around 2 a.m. on May 22, police said. She continued into Moline, striking three young men who were walking near the Illinois-side entrance.

Ethan Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, died as a result. Charles Bowen, 22, was seriously injured.

Chhabria Harris, 46, of East Moline, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated DUI and three counts of failing to stop after the crash, among other charges.

Neither of the path entrances had concrete barriers, also called bollards, or any type of barrier to prevent vehicles from driving onto it. It is connected to the Illinois-bound span of I-74.

Officials from the Iowa Department of Transportation, IDOT, which was the lead agency for the new bridge and related construction, said Moline and Bettendorf didn't want any barriers to block the paths.

"The communities expressed their desire for a path that allows easy access for maintenance and emergency vehicles so they may respond swiftly to weather conditions and emergency situations on the mile-long path," IDOT officials said Monday.

After the fatal crash, barriers were placed on both ends of the path, despite warnings by a national transportation group that urged IDOT against them.

"Bollards are not standard practice on bike and pedestrian paths in the U.S. and are discouraged by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO)," according to IDOT's explanation for failing to add barriers at I-74.

However, ASSHTO acknowledged in guidance supplied by the Iowa DOT that bollards are "routine." In many locations along Quad-City bike paths, bollards are used to prevent vehicles from entering.

"The routine use of bollards and other similar barriers to restrict motor vehicle traffic is not recommended," according to ASSHTO guidelines. "Bollards should not be used unless there is a documented history of unauthorized intrusion by motor vehicles."

Officials from IDOT were asked whether bollards will be added, given the now-documented history of "unauthorized intrusion," but they did not immediately respond.

Both sides of the I-74 path now are blocked by large planters and/or cones. A fence was added to a neighboring city-owned property in Moline.

"Barriers such as bollards, fences, or other similar devices create permanent obstacles to path users," ASSHTO warns. "Bollards on pathways may be struck by bicyclists and other path users and can cause serious injury. Approaching riders may shield even a conspicuous bollard from a following rider’s view until a point where the rider lacks sufficient time to react.

"Furthermore, physical barriers are often ineffective at the job they were intended for — keeping out motorized traffic. People who are determined to use the path illegally will often find a way around the physical barrier, damaging path structures and adjacent vegetation. Barrier features can also slow access for emergency responders."

The family of Anthony Castaneda has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Bettendorf, saying his death was the result of the city’s negligence. They are seeking damages in excess of $75,000, according to court records.

Lawyer for man struck, killed on I-74 pedestrian path says case is 'in the early days' The attorney who has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bettendorf in connection with the SUV-pedestrian crash on the I-74 pedestrian and bike path said the trio of young men who were walking on the path on May 22 had every right to be there. He declined to say whether more defendants will be named.

The city spent municipal funds to design, build and open the walkway, the suit states. Bettendorf participated in the design and construction and controlled the entrance and opening date of the walkway. On Monday, the Iowa DOT reiterated their position that the path, "meets all federal and state requirements for safety and separation from traffic, including at the entrances where the path is separated from traffic with a curb and gutter." In other legal action, Harris, the accused driver, has filed a motion seeking to keep news cameras out of the courtroom during proceedings related to her case. No ruling has yet been entered.

