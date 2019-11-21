Iowa DOT Director: Despite dispute with contractor, I-74 bridge is buildable

The top official at the Iowa Department of Transportation is offering assurances the new Interstate 74 bridge is buildable, despite a disagreement between the state agency and the lead bridge contractor.

The DOT and Lunda Construction do not agree on the "constructibility" of the arches for the new bridge, and Director Mark Lowe said it is important to note the quarrel should not suggest the bridge is not buildable.

In response to public reaction to news of the dispute, Lowe Thursday wrote the following clarification, "... it means there is an allegation that the contractor is not able to erect the structure under the assumptions the contractor made at the time it bid on the project and therefore, may need additional information, time, or resources to complete the project.

"That’s very different than saying the bridge can’t be properly built. We remain confident the bridge can and will be built properly and in a safe manner."

Though Lowe referred to "recent articles" in the Quad-City Times, he did not quarrel with the accuracy of the Times' coverage.