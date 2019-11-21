Iowa DOT Director: Despite dispute with contractor, I-74 bridge is buildable

The top official at the Iowa Department of Transportation is offering assurances the new Interstate 74 bridge is buildable, despite a disagreement between the state agency and the lead bridge contractor.
The DOT and Lunda Construction do not agree on the "constructibility" of the arches for the new bridge, and Director Mark Lowe said it is important to note the quarrel should not suggest the bridge is not buildable.
In response to public reaction to news of the dispute, Lowe Thursday wrote the following clarification, "... it means there is an allegation that the contractor is not able to erect the structure under the assumptions the contractor made at the time it bid on the project and therefore, may need additional information, time, or resources to complete the project.
"That’s very different than saying the bridge can’t be properly built. We remain confident the bridge can and will be built properly and in a safe manner."
Though Lowe referred to "recent articles" in the Quad-City Times, he did not quarrel with the accuracy of the Times' coverage.
"We are not at all taking issue with your reporting, and that is not the intent of our statement or any comments in our statement," he said Thursday. "Our concern, and the concern that prompted the statement, was the reaction we were seeing from the public in the way that they were perceiving our use of the word constructability ... it appeared to us (through social media and other means) that some people were perceiving that to mean that the bridge could not be properly built.
"... we just wanted to provide additional context about where the issues lie and what that meant, and through that to reassure the public that the bridge is capable of being properly built and in the end will safely perform as intended."
Lowe said a distinction exists — at least in legal terms — between the terms "constructible" and "buildable."
Lunda has said the design for the bridge arches is "not constructible."
"From my perspective, the word buildable is a general term as used publicly and by laypersons, but constructible is a more legal/contractual term between us as the project owner and Lunda as the contractor that in this circumstance goes to arguments about the reasonable assumptions underlying the bid and whether in some areas changes in time and resources needed to complete the project are warranted," Lowe said.
"The Iowa DOT regularly works with contractors to provide clarifications on project requirements, adjust completion deadlines, and consider financial modifications if warranted. The Iowa DOT and Lunda have been working through the established contract process to address the contractor’s requests for information regarding the design, adjustment of deadlines, and additional compensation, and will continue to do so."
The DOT's project manager for the I-74, Danielle Alvarez, has said the agency stands by the arch design. Lowe reiterated that position.
“No one associated with the project questions whether the bridge can be properly built; the only questions center around the time and money needed for the arch erection, and those are issues we will resolve under the contract, balancing carefully our obligation to be fair to the contractor and good stewards of public funds," he wrote. "We have a very sound design, by a reputable firm, to guide construction of a bridge that will serve us safely and well for many years to come, once completed.”
It is not known whether the state will levy damages against Lunda for the ongoing delays, he said. The two parties have agreed to contract modifications that could add about $16 million to Lunda's $332 million contract. The extra money was supposed to help accelerate construction of the Iowa-bound span, which was to be completed by now. Most of the money has been withheld, because the DOT determined extra nighttime work has not been sufficient to warrant the full payout of the modification.
Harsh winter and spring weather conditions were attributed to early delays, but little progress was made over the summer construction season. Several people involved with the project have accused Lunda of intentionally delaying arch construction in order to convince the state to add more money to the contract.
Lowe said the delays could cost Lunda in the end, but it is too soon to sort out the entire financial picture for the project.
"The project is behind schedule, and we recognize there are concerns about delay," he wrote. "We do have contract provisions that allow us to hold contractors accountable for delays that are attributed to them.
"A key provision is the right to impose liquidated damages, which is a monetary penalty for each day past the determined completion date. However, because there are contested items that may affect the completion date, it is premature to assess whether liquidated damages may be due."