Iowa DOT director: I-74 progressing, money still in dispute

Another possible result of negotiations is that Lunda could be assessed liquidated damages due under the contract for certain delays.

Time is an important factor in the financial considerations, Lowe said, because it must be determined which delays are attributable to Lunda, the project owners (the DOT) or outside forces, such as flooding.

The current priority, however, is getting the arches built, so the contractor can move forward with the bridge deck, which is the driving surface. That part of the build also is highly technical and is as complicated as the arches, he said.

"Up to a year in advance, the (five) firms were preparing their bids," Lowe said. "Nobody came back and said this bridge can't be built."

And everyone knew of its complications. While the bridge is long and large, he said, it also is "complex and delicate and ... there are no easy pieces to this.

"It's not your average bridge."

The I-74 bridge must be strong, able to handle a large traffic capacity, be resilient and equipped to last 100 years. It must stand up to explosions, attacks, collisions with barges and other vessels, flooding — even earthquakes.