IOWA DOT: Iowa-bound I-74 in Quad-Cities should be open within six months

As the westbound span is completed, Lunda is getting close, Alvarez said, to setting the first arch sections for the Illinois-bound bridge.

"Our goal is to open Iowa-bound to traffic this year and Illinois-bound next year," she said. "All Illinois-bound foundations are complete, and decking is taking place. We have recently installed the anchor rods to receive the first sections of the arch and have several sections on site that we will begin installing yet this summer."

Demolition of the existing spans is expected in 2022.

Meanwhile, Alvarez said, transportation officials continue to work with Lunda on requests for payment beyond the $322 million bridge contract. So far, the Wisconsin-based bridge builder has been paid an additional $6.2 million, she said, of up to $16 million in approved contract modifications.

"It’s not unusual for contractors to submit proposed changes (contract modifications)," she said. "Lunda has submitted additional proposals, which were reviewed by the Iowa DOT to determine if the proposed changes meet the conditions required for the project.