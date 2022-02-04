Iowa DOT is looking for the right company to demolish the I-74 bridge

Contractors interested in taking down the old spans of the I-74 bridge have three weeks to prepare their bids.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, which continues to oversee the I-74 corridor improvements, has issued its request for proposals, or RFP. The deadline to submit a bid is Feb. 23. No date was given for the conclusion of IDOT's selection process.

George Ryan, manager for the corridor, said the contractor will determine the method of demolition, including whether explosives are used in any portion of the twin bridges' removal.

"The cost of the demolition of the old I-74 Bridges will be shared 50/50 by Illinois and Iowa," he said. "Each state has a program estimate of $10.825 million for a total of approximately $21.65 million for the demolition of the bridges.

"The final cost they pay for the demolition will depend on the lowest responsible bid by contractors for the project."

The RFP contains the following background description:

"The I-74 corridor in the Quad Cities has been undergoing improvements for the past several years, with the keystone project being the construction of the new arch bridges over the Mississippi River. Construction of the main channel Mississippi River bridges and approaches is nearly complete.

"The remaining work includes, but is not limited to, removal of the existing bridges, landscaping, and other miscellaneous projects. The consultant selected will provide construction inspection and related services for these projects."

