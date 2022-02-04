 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Iowa DOT is looking for the right company to demolish the I-74 bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

A video essay by Todd Mizener from Wednesday's I-74 Bridge celebration set to the voices of the Quad-Cities and "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Eric Whitacre, Grace Davidson.

Contractors interested in taking down the old spans of the I-74 bridge have three weeks to prepare their bids.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, DOT, which continues to oversee the I-74 corridor improvements, has issued its request for proposals, or RFP. The deadline to submit a bid is Feb. 23. No date was given for the conclusion of IDOT's selection process.

George Ryan, manager for the corridor, said the contractor will determine the method of demolition, including whether explosives are used in any portion of the twin bridges' removal.

"The cost of the demolition of the old I-74 Bridges will be shared 50/50 by Illinois and Iowa," he said. "Each state has a program estimate of $10.825 million for a total of approximately $21.65 million for the demolition of the bridges.

"The final cost they pay for the demolition will depend on the lowest responsible bid by contractors for the project."

The RFP contains the following background description: 

People are also reading…

"The I-74 corridor in the Quad Cities has been undergoing improvements for the past several years, with the keystone project being the construction of the new arch bridges over the Mississippi River. Construction of the main channel Mississippi River bridges and approaches is nearly complete.

"The remaining work includes, but is not limited to, removal of the existing bridges, landscaping, and other miscellaneous projects. The consultant selected will provide construction inspection and related services for these projects."

Getting a look at the new I-74 Bridge

WATCH NOW: She was scared of heights...for a week
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: She was scared of heights...for a week

  • Updated
  • 0

Cement finisher Sabrina Duncan, of Union Local 18, talks about her fear of heights when she first started working on the new Interstate 74 bridge.

WATCH NOW: "We can do great things together"
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: "We can do great things together"

  • Updated
  • 0

Doug House, Deputy Secretary - Illinois Department of Transportation has followed the new bridge's construction since its inception, and says …

Jordan Bohannon on Friday's game at Purdue
Video
web only

Jordan Bohannon on Friday's game at Purdue

  • Updated
  • 0
WATCH NOW: It's futuristic
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: It's futuristic

  • Updated
  • 0

Zachary Clark of Fulton, IL, thinks the new bridge is cool.

WATCH NOW: I-74 event lets "the spectators" soak in the bridge's majesty
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: I-74 event lets "the spectators" soak in the bridge's majesty

  • Updated
  • 0

Marco Rocha, of Rock Island, says the I-74 Bridge celebration was a special experience to share with his family.

WATCH NOW: Tracy Hill jumps for joy
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: Tracy Hill jumps for joy

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracy Hill, of Davenport, couldn't contain her excitement while walking on the new I-74 Bridge on Wednesday.

WATCH NOW: Patrick Fisher plays dead on new bridge
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: Patrick Fisher plays dead on new bridge

  • Updated
  • 0

Patrick Fisher, of Bettendorf, couldn't resist the chance of a lifetime to walk, and have a little fun, on the new I-74 bridge.

WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos praises workers
National News
web only

WATCH NOW: U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos praises workers

  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos praises the union trades who built the new I-74 Bridge.

Watch Now: Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at QC International Airport
National News
web only

Watch Now: Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at QC International Airport

  • Sarah Hayden
  • Updated
  • 0

Illinois Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman speaks at the Quad Cities International Airport about $5.6 million from the Rebuild Illinois p…

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A giant meteor explosion may have led to the demise of one of America's indigenous cultures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News