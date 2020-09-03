Iowa election officials: Voting twice is voter fraud. That's a felony.

President Donald Trump is facing a backlash this week for urging voters in North Carolina to vote by mail and then try to vote again in person to test the mail-in ballot system in the Nov. 3 election.
Trump was asked by a reporter during his trip Wednesday to Wilmington, North Carolina, if he had confidence in the vote-by-mail system.
“They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that," Trump told WECT. "So, let them send it in and let them go vote.
“And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote (at the poll). If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote.”
North Carolina's attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein, said it is outrageous for the president to suggest that people “break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election.”
It’s a felony under North Carolina state law to vote twice. Once someone has cast an absentee ballot, that person may not change or cancel it, or decide to vote in person on Election Day, according to the state election board's website.
It's a felony in Iowa, too, Scott County election officials remind voters.
Pursuant to Iowa Code Section 39A.2(b) a person who willfully votes or attempts to vote more than once in the same election commits voter fraud, a class D felony.
To knowingly advise or encourage, or assist another to cast more than one ballot could also be felony voter fraud, according to a joint news release from Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Scott County Auditor Roxanna Mortiz.
Ballots are electronically tracked in Iowa. If more than one ballot is cast for a person it is easily identified and will be forwarded to law enforcement for investigation and prosecution, the news release said.
Moritz also says voters need to submit only one request for an absentee ballot for the November 3, 2020 General Election.
Her office has received hundreds of calls from voters who have received multiple requests from various organizations.
“Several organizations have sent request forms urging voters to submit the forms to vote by mail. By law these forms must be return addressed to the Auditor’s Office. Some voters are confused and assume that my office has sent multiple forms, and then assume they need to return requests when we already have their requests in hand,” Moritz said.
“We have more than 30,000 requests already in our office, and we welcome more. We just don’t need more than one request from each voter,” Moritz said.
After the requests are received voters can also track when their ballots are mailed and when they are received back at the Auditor’s Office.
The Scott County Auditor’s Office encourages voting by absentee mail-in ballot to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have to take steps to limit exposure to the corona virus for the county’s precinct election officials and the general public,” Moritz said.
“In 2016 we had 45,527 voters go to the 63 polling places in Scott County, and in 2012 we had 46,621 voters. Numbers like that going to our polling places represents a huge opportunity for community spread of COVID-19,” Moritz said.
Moritz cited the success of absentee voting in the 2020 Primary Election in June as an example of how to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“In the June 2nd Primary Election 72.5% of voters cast absentee ballots in a record breaking election. A big reason for this very successful election was Secretary of State Paul Pate mailing absentee ballot requests to every active voter in Iowa," Moritz said.
In Scott County 24,371 voters cast ballots, with 17,668 casting their ballots absentee.
Anyone with questions about the status of their ballot contact the Auditor’s Office:
Voter's Hotline: 563-326-VOTE or 563-326-8683
The Auditor’s website: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor
Track your absentee ballot: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search
Quad-City Times
