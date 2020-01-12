Iowa Film Critics Association announces its top movies of 2019

AMES, Iowa - “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” was chosen as the Best Film of 2019 by the Iowa Film Critics Association. The group also chose Quentin Tarantino for Best Director and Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor.
Best Actress and Best Actor honors went to Renee Zellweger, “Judy,” and Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker,” respectively.
Here are the IFCA 2019 winners and runners-up.
Film
“Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood" with runners-up “The Irishman” and “1917”
Director
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” with runners-up Greta Gerwig, “Little Women,” and Sam Mendes, “1917”
Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” with runners-up Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood,” and Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Actress
Renee Zellweger, “Judy” with runners-up Scarlett Johannson, “Marriage Story,” and Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” with runners-up Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” and Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” with runners up: Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit,” and Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”
Animated Film
"Toy Story 4" with runners-up “Frozen 2” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Documentary
“Apollo 11” with runners up “Knock Down the House” and “One Child Nation”
Score
Thomas Newman, “1917” with runners up Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women,” and Hildur Guonadottir, “Joker”
Song
“I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” with runners up “I'm Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” and “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”