Iowa gamblers post record year

“Our job is that we want to make sure that people are staying within their limits,” Preuss noted, given that anywhere from 1 to 3 percent of betters become problem or pathological gamblers. “We stand at the ready should individuals need help,” he added. “That’s what we’re here for.”

Preuss pointed to low-risk gambling guidelines put out by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction that recommends gamblers bet no more than 1 percent of their household income before taxes each month; gamble no more than four days per month; and avoid gambling at more than two types of games on a regular basis.

The casino figures point to wagering by more serious rather than casual gamblers, with this year’s attendance of almost 16.4 million through the turnstiles down from 22.8 million during the previous fiscal 2012 record year. Also, the casinos’ latest per-capital “win” averaged $96 compared with $75 the previous year and $73 in fiscal 2019.

Coates said casino operators and lottery officials realize they need to move toward sports and online games that attract younger clients — and can be highly addictive — because the brick-and-mortar casinos and printed tickets are geared more for slow-machine and traditional players.