Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders 360,000 more COVID-19 test kits

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday the state has contracted for 360,000 additional Test Iowa kits to better track surging COVID-19 cases as she continues to ask each Iowan to abide by expanded mitigation efforts as a way to flatten the curve.

Reynolds told reporters the state still has about 140,000 test kits contracted with Utah-based NOMI Health that will carry Iowa to about mid-December, so she has sought the 360,000 Test Iowa kits at a cost of about $3.42 million. The additional tests will maintain an aggressive program that she said is among the nation’s best as a way to track a viral pandemic, which has accelerated in recent weeks and put more strain on Iowa’s health care system, with COVID-19 hospitalizations hitting record numbers.

Initially, the state contracted with NOMI Health for 540,000 test kits at a cost of $26 million.

“We’re seeing significant community spread across our entire state both in our metro and rural communities,” the governor told reporters on a day when 4,338 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported along with 30 more confirmed deaths. Since March, Iowa has posted 170,359 total cases and 1,928 deaths resulting from the coronavirus.