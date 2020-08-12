Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Over 10 million acres of crops destroyed

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds toured Eastern Iowa including Davenport and Scott County around noon Wednesday and called the destruction she’s seen first-hand throughout the state “expansive and significant.”
Reynolds’ local tour Wednesday included a brief drive-through Vander Veer Botanical Park, a short drive passed a downed power pole and wires on Marquette Street, a stop at the mall’s parking lot to view a COVID-19 Test Iowa site, and a quick drive-by the Ambrose Dome, which was on the ground in ruins just off North Brady.
“It’s always good to get on site, and really see it first hand,” she said in short press conference outside the Test Iowa testing site, while also pausing to salute emergency managers, fire departments, police, the National Guard, city and county officials.
She also saluted Iowans for what she called an “incredible response,” to the devastation caused by wind speeds estimated at “from 75-115 mph widespread across the state.”
Monday's derecho storm took out power to more than 106,000 in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-Cities, and internet to more than 304,000 customers in the Midwest.
“The Mayor (Davenport’s Mike Matson) was telling me there were 300 road closures, and now it’s down to 20,” she said. “That was Monday night, and now it’s Wednesday morning.”
But she knew effort could not replace all that was lost. Calling the estimates early, she said there is “over 10 million acres of crops that have been destroyed.”
“Not only of crops that are down, corn that is down, a lot of which is cut off at the roots,” Reynolds said. “They have been stripped of the leaves.”
But it’s even more than that. “A tremendous amount of bins and silos that are down,” she added. “There is no way we can get those rebuilt this fall. So if we do have some, we are able to salvage some of the crop storage, it’s going to be an issue.We have seen a lot of the larger bins down.”
She praised local mayors (Matson of Davenport and Bob Gallagher of Bettendorf) for applying for disaster relief “right away, which is critical,” she said. “It opens up individual assistance as well as state resources.”
And it can help lead to federal disaster relief. “So they were very timely with getting that done,” Reynolds said. “There is probably a good chance we will qualify for federal disaster (relief) which really opens up additional funding for our communities and our counties. That will be really important for our businesses.”
It can also lead to Small Business Administration loans opening up, she said, which is critical for businesses too.
The mayors and county officials met with her briefly Wednesday at the Davenport Police Station, giving the governor an update of what they had seen and experienced before her tour. They also talked about the state disaster declaration, and if there are other resources available.
“They are really focused on the power outage,” she said. “The mayor has told me they are in constant communication with MidAmerican.”
Communication with power companies and even first responders has been a struggle in some Iowa communities, she indicated.
“The system helped, especially for our first responders,” she said. “We still have some work to do there, but it sounds like they were in a better place than some of the other communities.”
