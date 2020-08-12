Iowa Gov. Reynolds: Over 10 million acres of crops destroyed

But she knew effort could not replace all that was lost. Calling the estimates early, she said there is “over 10 million acres of crops that have been destroyed.”

“Not only of crops that are down, corn that is down, a lot of which is cut off at the roots,” Reynolds said. “They have been stripped of the leaves.”

But it’s even more than that. “A tremendous amount of bins and silos that are down,” she added. “There is no way we can get those rebuilt this fall. So if we do have some, we are able to salvage some of the crop storage, it’s going to be an issue.We have seen a lot of the larger bins down.”

She praised local mayors (Matson of Davenport and Bob Gallagher of Bettendorf) for applying for disaster relief “right away, which is critical,” she said. “It opens up individual assistance as well as state resources.”

And it can help lead to federal disaster relief. “So they were very timely with getting that done,” Reynolds said. “There is probably a good chance we will qualify for federal disaster (relief) which really opens up additional funding for our communities and our counties. That will be really important for our businesses.”