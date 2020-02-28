Iowa Gov. Reynolds, U.S. Ernst talk about motivations at GOP reception

For about a half-hour Friday night, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, gave a crowd of about 200 a peek into the life choices and motivations that led them into their current positions as two of the top women in state and national politics, and what keeps them going.
Reynolds and Ernst were the guests of a reception held at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, which was sponsored by the Republican Party of Iowa. The master of ceremonies for the night’s event was Iowa Republican Party Chair Jack Kaufmann.
Both women said that growing up in the rural areas of Iowa with family who had lived through the Depression and World War II and watching how those elders worked hard and the family decisions they made were huge in influencing them.
Reynolds said she was starkly reminded of the road she took to become Iowa’s first female governor when in 2017 she was giving a graduation speech to the women at the Iowa Department of Correctional Institution at Mitchellville who had received their high school equivalency.
Reynolds said she was telling the women to not let prison define them and to use their education to move forward and make better decisions.
“I was looking into their eyes and it was like they were thinking, ‘You have no idea why I’m here,’” Reynolds said. That’s when she changed the course of her speech.
“I told them that I am a recovering alcoholic,” Reynolds said. “When I hit rock bottom I realized that I couldn’t take care of it by myself and that I had to turn it over to God and ask for help. It made me a better mom, a better wife, a better grandmother.” It also allowed Reynolds to get her degree from Iowa State University at age 57. All of this while raising three children.
“Iowans believe in second chances,” Reynolds said. “There are good people out there who deserve a second chance.”
For Ernst, motivation came in 1989 when she was an exchange student in the then Soviet Union. She was on a collective farm in Ukraine.
“They didn’t have the same type of farming or opportunities,” Ernst said. “This is before the fall of the Soviet Union and the Ukrainians were hungry for opportunity.”
When the work was done in the first few days she was there, the Ukrainians didn’t want to talk about farming, Ernst said. “They asked what is it like to be an American and what is it like to be free? That moment in time changed the direction of my life. We take for granted what an amazing country we live in.”