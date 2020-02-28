Iowa Gov. Reynolds, U.S. Ernst talk about motivations at GOP reception

For about a half-hour Friday night, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, gave a crowd of about 200 a peek into the life choices and motivations that led them into their current positions as two of the top women in state and national politics, and what keeps them going.

Reynolds and Ernst were the guests of a reception held at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, which was sponsored by the Republican Party of Iowa. The master of ceremonies for the night’s event was Iowa Republican Party Chair Jack Kaufmann.

Both women said that growing up in the rural areas of Iowa with family who had lived through the Depression and World War II and watching how those elders worked hard and the family decisions they made were huge in influencing them.

Reynolds said she was starkly reminded of the road she took to become Iowa’s first female governor when in 2017 she was giving a graduation speech to the women at the Iowa Department of Correctional Institution at Mitchellville who had received their high school equivalency.

Reynolds said she was telling the women to not let prison define them and to use their education to move forward and make better decisions.

