Iowa governor in ‘modified’ quarantine

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she is following a “modified quarantine plan” after she spent two days last week with White House officials and staff who had been in contact with fellow staff members who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Reynolds said Monday she did not come in direct contact with any of the staff members who tested positive for the virus, and that she has since been tested — including Monday morning — and the test results have been negative.

Reynolds said nonetheless she will follow a modified quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.” She said it will be similar to a quarantine being followed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key figure in guiding the federal administration’s virus response efforts.

Reynolds said she will be tested daily, have her temperature taken multiple times per day, practice social distancing, limit her interactions with staff members, and wear a mask when she does interact with others.