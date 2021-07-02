Iowa governor ordered flags at half-staff to honor state’s first African-American female mayor

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday July 3 in honor and remembrance of LaMetta Wynn.

Wynn served as the mayor of Clinton and became Iowa’s first African-American female mayor when she was elected in 1995. She died June 24, 2021 at the age of 87.

“Serving as a mayor, school board member, and a role model for the community, LaMetta Wynn’s life was dedicated to helping others,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Her list of accomplishments along with the historical significance of being the first African-American female mayor in Iowa’s history blazed a trail for others to follow."

Wynn served as mayor for three terms. Before running for city office, Wynn was a member of the Clinton Community School Board. The former mayor also served in leadership positions at the state level.

Visitation will be held at Church of the Open Door in Clinton on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday July 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow the second visitation with burial in Springdale Cemetery.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Quad-City Times​

