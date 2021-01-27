Iowa governor proclaims Donna Reed Day

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Jan. 27, 2021, as Donna Reed Day, exactly 100 years after the Oscar-winning actress made her earthly debut in Denison, Iowa.
Reed passed away in 1986, but her legacy endures.
In her announcement, the governor “encouraged Iowans to be like Donna Reed and follow their dreams with integrity, courtesy, equity and humanity,” echoing the Donna Reed Foundation’s mission to inspire young people to serve their communities and pursue careers in the performing arts.
The proclamation capped off a series of video tributes from Reed’s friends and family and kicked off a year of programs to celebrate the centennial, including commemorative displays at the Donna Reed Heritage Museum in Denison and the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines.
The state museum also plans to host an online presentation on March 25, when Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen of Iowa City, will share rarely seen family photos from her mother’s early days in Iowa.
Other events are in the works for December, when Reed’s most popular movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will mark its 75th anniversary.
Donnabelle Mullenger was just 17 when she left Iowa and packed her bags for California. She won a Los Angeles beauty pageant, which landed her a spot in the Rose Bowl Parade, a photo on the front page of the Los Angeles Times and, soon after, a contract with MGM Studios.
The studio changed her name to Donna Reed for her first movie, “The Get-Away,” when she was 20, and the name stuck.
Reed won an Academy Award in the 1954 movie “From Here to Eternity” and co-founded her own TV production company, which produced “The Donna Reed Show” from 1958 through 1966. Back then, few women held executive roles in Hollywood.
“Donna Reed’s life really was wonderful,” said Chris Kramer, director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, including the State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production. “She was an Iowa icon, a gifted actress, a savvy businesswoman and a visionary humanitarian who always kept in touch with her hometown. We can all learn from her example.”
Hollywords Donna Reed.jpg
contents fga 96 donna reed 3b.jpg
donna reed 32b.jpg
donna reed 22b.jpg
donna reed 39b.jpg
donna reed 40b.jpg
donna reed 23b.jpg
donna reed 17b.jpg
donna reed 2b.jpg
donna reed 3b.jpg
donna reed 31b.jpg
donna reed 13b.jpg
donna reed 26b.jpg
donna reed 6b.jpg
donna reed 34b.jpg
donna reed 36b.jpg
donna reed 14b.jpg
donna reed 37b.jpg
donna reed 4b.jpg
donna reed 1b.jpg
donna reed 15b.jpg
donna reed 30b.jpg
donna reed 28b.jpg
donna reed 8b.jpg
donna reed 42b.jpg
donna reed 12b.jpg
donna reed 21b.jpg
donna reed 44b.jpg
donna reed 5b.jpg
donna reed 38b.jpg
donna reed 41b.jpg
donna reed 20b.jpg
donna reed 19b.jpg
donna reed 33b.jpg
donna reed 43b.jpg
donna reed 10b.jpg
donna reed 25b.jpg
donna reed 7b.jpg
donna reed 9b.jpg
donna reed 35b.jpg
donna reed 16b.jpg
donna reed 27b.jpg
donna reed 18b.jpg
donna reed 11b.jpg
Todd Karns 3.jpg
Adventure Continues Paul P.jpg
WWII They Were Expendable 2
Donna Reed
Quad-City Times