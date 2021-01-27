Iowa governor proclaims Donna Reed Day

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proclaimed Jan. 27, 2021, as Donna Reed Day, exactly 100 years after the Oscar-winning actress made her earthly debut in Denison, Iowa.

Reed passed away in 1986, but her legacy endures.

In her announcement, the governor “encouraged Iowans to be like Donna Reed and follow their dreams with integrity, courtesy, equity and humanity,” echoing the Donna Reed Foundation’s mission to inspire young people to serve their communities and pursue careers in the performing arts.

The proclamation capped off a series of video tributes from Reed’s friends and family and kicked off a year of programs to celebrate the centennial, including commemorative displays at the Donna Reed Heritage Museum in Denison and the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines.

The state museum also plans to host an online presentation on March 25, when Reed’s daughter, Mary Owen of Iowa City, will share rarely seen family photos from her mother’s early days in Iowa.

Other events are in the works for December, when Reed’s most popular movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will mark its 75th anniversary.