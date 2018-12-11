Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has released the names of the Governor’s Teachers Cabinet, a 16-member group which is being convened to give teachers a more prominent voice in education policy decisions.
Two of the members are from the Quad-Cities.
They are:
Mary Johnson — Career Coordinator, Pleasant Valley High School, Pleasant Valley Community School District, Iowa ACT College and Career Readiness K-12 Champion for 2018
Greg Smith — Industrial Technology and Project Lead the Way Teacher, Davenport West High School, Davenport Community School District, 2017 Kemin I.O.W.A. STEM Teacher Award.
Cabinet members will meet quarterly with Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg and Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise to offer advice about how to better prepare students for the knowledge economy, elevate the teaching profession and strengthen the direct line of communication between the governor’s office, schools and communities.
The first meeting will be Jan. 4 in Des Moines.
"Teachers are the most important influence inside schools and play a critical role in keeping our students, communities and state competitive," Reynolds said. "I look forward to having in-depth conversations with teachers about how to increase student achievement and engagement."
“Recognition is growing that we must better connect what students learn in the classroom to future careers,” Gregg said. “As the Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning and other initiatives expand school-business partnerships, what would be most helpful to teachers in both rural and urban communities across our state? We are eager to hear from these outstanding educators.”