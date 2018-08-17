The Iowa Growth PAC, a political action committee of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, has endorsed three candidates for the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
After interviewing the six candidates for county supervisor on the November ballot, the PAC has endorsed Democratic candidate Ken Croken of Davenport and Republicans John Maxwell of Donahue and Scott Webster of Bettendorf.
The PAC, a 12-member volunteer committee, said it endorsed the candidates it viewed as the being the most supportive of business, demonstrating a commitment to holding the line on taxes and fees, holding a regional perspective, and showing support of public-private partnerships for economic development.
"In general PAC committee members felt that this was a strong pool of candidates from which to choose, however these three individuals most closely align with the priorities of the Quad-Cities Chamber," said Tom Schuetz, president of Group Services, Bettendorf, and chair of the Iowa Growth PAC.
In advance of the PAC's interviews, the chamber also surveyed candidates on behalf of their members. Their survey responses can be found at http://quadcitieschamber.com/public-policy/scott-county-board-of-supervisors-surveys.
Scott County voters go to the polls Nov. 6.
The chamber also operates a similar PAC for the Illinois Quad Cities, the Illinois Growth PAC. That 10-member volunteer committee is conducting a similar process for the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors candidates.