Iowa's emergency extension of its winter heating moratorium will end Monday, May 13, the Iowa Utilities Board, IUB, announced.
The IUB reminds customers now protected from utility disconnections under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to contact their local utility company immediately to discuss payment options. Disconnections could begin as soon as May 14.
Under Iowa’s winter moratorium law, customers qualifying for LIHEAP or the Home Weatherization Assistance Program are protected from service shutoffs between Nov. 1 and April 1. The IUB extended this year’s moratorium deadline to assist those affected by severe weather.
The agency's customer service staff also can assist customers with questions about utility service disconnection and other issues unresolved directly with their utility company. Call 877-565-4450 or email customer@iub.iowa.gov.