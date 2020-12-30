Iowa House committee dismisses ethics complaint against Scott County lawmaker

An panel of Iowa state lawmakers has dismissed an ethics complaint filed against a Scott County lawmaker.
In less than 15 minutes, the House Ethics Committee on Tuesday found that an ethics complaint filed against Iowa State Rep. Ross Paustian, R-Walcott, did "not meet content requirements."
Des Moines-based community action group Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund argued that Paustian, a Walcott farmer, used his position as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee to block legislation that would have sought to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations while at the same time pushing support for legislation that protects factory farms, including the so-called "Ag Gag" law.
The ethics complaint alleges that because of Paustian's personal and economic interest in industrial agriculture as the owner of five factory farms and a hog producer, he "has compromised the integrity of the state legislature."
Paustian, a fifth-generation crop and livestock farmer, won re-election to the Iowa House District 92 seat, defeating Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Jennifer Kakert in November's general election.
Paustian told the Quad-City Times he was running for re-election partly to continue to use his position to block proposed moratoriums on large livestock confinements in Iowa.
Environmentalists have repeatedly pushed state lawmakers to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations. The groups argue that manure from confinements used to fertilize farm fields contributes to high levels of nitrates that add to toxic algal blooms in Iowa lakes and rivers, and threaten human health and drinking water.
Earlier in the year, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss a similar Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.
Similar to Paustian, the group alleged there was a conflict of interest for Rozenboom to advocate for passage of the ag-gag law and participate in debate on the legislation because it would benefit his brother's farming operation, in which he is a part owner.
The committee dismissed the complaint, stating the law applied to all factory farms of similar classes, and did not solely or primarily benefit Rozenboom or his immediate family.
In Paustian's case, three Democrats and two Republicans (one Republican committee member could not participate) voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint with little discussion. Members stated the complaint did not meet requirements and no further investigation was required, according to posted minutes.
"We are disturbed by the result," Edith Haenel, a CCI Action member from Worth County, said in a statement. "Paustian owns nearly 20,000 hogs, has a direct personal interest in the factory farm industry and has admitted to using his power to pick and choose legislation that protects that industry. If that is not a conflict of interest, what is? These aren't the small independent farms Paustian wants us to think of. Factory farms are massive polluting facilities. We've got to stop letting this industry put their interests before the needs of Iowans."
Paustian called the ethics a "political stunt" by a "rogue group" that's ruffled the feathers of Democratic and Republican state lawmakers alike.
"We’re not a factory farm. We’re a family farm," Paustian said. "And we’re not polluting out here. ... They can complain all they want, but their bills aren’t going through and that’s the bottom line."
Republicans expanded their majority in the Iowa House in the last election.