Iowa House committee dismisses ethics complaint against Scott County lawmaker

Environmentalists have repeatedly pushed state lawmakers to strengthen rules overseeing livestock confinement operations. The groups argue that manure from confinements used to fertilize farm fields contributes to high levels of nitrates that add to toxic algal blooms in Iowa lakes and rivers, and threaten human health and drinking water.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier in the year, the Iowa Senate Ethics Committee unanimously voted to dismiss a similar Iowa CCI complaint against Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa.

Similar to Paustian, the group alleged there was a conflict of interest for Rozenboom to advocate for passage of the ag-gag law and participate in debate on the legislation because it would benefit his brother's farming operation, in which he is a part owner.

The committee dismissed the complaint, stating the law applied to all factory farms of similar classes, and did not solely or primarily benefit Rozenboom or his immediate family.

In Paustian's case, three Democrats and two Republicans (one Republican committee member could not participate) voted unanimously to dismiss the complaint with little discussion. Members stated the complaint did not meet requirements and no further investigation was required, according to posted minutes.