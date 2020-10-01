Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response

Davenport voters will have three choices on the ballot in a competitive Iowa statehouse race.
Unopposed in her last bid for re-election in 2018, Democratic incumbent Monica Kurth has fielded two challengers.
Kurth is running in the Nov. 3 general election to retain the Iowa House District 89 seat that represents the west-central portion of Davenport against Republican Sean Hanley and no-party candidate Jonathan Vance.
Monica Kurth
Kurth, a retired community college instructor, is running for her third term, promising to fight for increased funding for public education, a higher minimum wage to support working families and more controlled state response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Iowa continues to lead the nation in fastest spread of coronavirus per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
"We have to get COVID-19 under control. And, at this current time, it’s not under control in Iowa," Kurth said.
Kurth chided Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who on Tuesday eased quarantined guidance, for ignoring guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, including refusal to issue a statewide a mask mandate. She also called out Reynolds for pushing schools to return teachers and students to classrooms.
Reynolds has required school districts to conduct at least 50% of their core academic instruction in person, and only allowing schools to fully transition to online learning if the 14-day positivity rate of a district's home county reaches 15%, much higher than medical experts have advised for schools to be open safely.
Kurth said she would push lawmakers to override the governor and change the guidance for school openings during an pandemic, as well pass legislation allowing cities and counties to enforce local mask mandates. Several have passed mask requirements in defiance of the governor. Enforcement of the rules vary but are primarily focused on education, with police in some communities instructed to hand out masks to those not wearing them.
"I think there was a time when people would have agreed to do the mask thing," Kurth said. "But, now, it’s become a political issue. … I think it’s hard to bring that back, but I think we do need to make the attempt, especially if after the election the (pandemic) continues to grow."
Sean Hanley
Hanley, a Davenport Realtor, said he is running because of what he sees as a lack of effective representation in Des Moines and party-line votes by Kurth that are out of step with the more moderate district, including voting against a 2.3% increase in K-12 funding.
Kurth was "necessarily absent" for the vote in March, but had she been present would have voted "nay," according to the House Journal.
That number falls below Reynolds' original proposal for more than $103 million in new funding, including a 2.5% growth rate in per-pupil state aid. House Democrats argue the funding is not enough for schools to keep up with rising costs, avoid teacher cuts and lower class sizes.
"She’s voting 'No' every year on the school funding," Hanely said. "And, to me, that was wrong. I have seven children. Education is immensely important to me."
Hanley said he would make workforce development, education and tax reform top priorities, including pushing legislation to expand work-based learning programs to better train workers for job openings across the state.
He added that he would seek to be a bipartisan voice for the district, willing to break with his party over tax cuts and credits provided to corporations and the privatization of Iowa's Medicaid system.
"I don’t believe corporations should get these big tax breaks to come into the state," Hanley said. "I think that that is incorrectly done."
As for Medicaid, Hanley said by all accounts the switch to for-profit insurers hired by the state to manage the system has not made it more efficient.
Jonathan Vance
Vance, director of purchasing and corporate chef for the company that owns Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor, too, said "our district deserves more than a standard party-line vote," particularly when it comes to voting against increased education funding.
"I believe our kids deserve more than just that 'No' vote," Vance said. "If you want more, fight for more. ... Instead of just telling the Republicans (who control both chambers and the governor's office), 'No, we don't want to do that."
Vance, too, said he disagrees with Kurth's stance on the state's current medical cannabis law.
"We've got plenty of people that need that as medicine, and our medical program is woefully inept and does not go far enough," Vance said.
Kurth has said the current medical cannabis law is not adequate, stating she supports lifting the cap on the THC percentage as well as adding more health conditions for which medical cannabis can be prescribed. But has said overall legalization of marijuana needs to wait.
Vance said he "absolutely, 100%" supports legalizing recreational marijuana, "if for no other the reason the fiscal benefits we have seen in all 11 states that have legalized a recreational program," pumping more money toward to school funding, infrastructure and state medical care.
Hanley, who said he has a daughter who is autistic, said lawmakers "need to examine what other states are doing and what results they are seeing" with medical cannabis.
"I think taking a fact-based approach we can overhaul the current system and create policy that may help many people of Iowa," beyond autism, Hanley said.
