Iowa House District 89: A three-way race focused on education, legalization of marijuana and COVID-19 response

"I believe our kids deserve more than just that 'No' vote," Vance said. "If you want more, fight for more. ... Instead of just telling the Republicans (who control both chambers and the governor's office), 'No, we don't want to do that."

Vance, too, said he disagrees with Kurth's stance on the state's current medical cannabis law.

"We've got plenty of people that need that as medicine, and our medical program is woefully inept and does not go far enough," Vance said.

Kurth has said the current medical cannabis law is not adequate, stating she supports lifting the cap on the THC percentage as well as adding more health conditions for which medical cannabis can be prescribed. But has said overall legalization of marijuana needs to wait.

Vance said he "absolutely, 100%" supports legalizing recreational marijuana, "if for no other the reason the fiscal benefits we have seen in all 11 states that have legalized a recreational program," pumping more money toward to school funding, infrastructure and state medical care.

Hanley, who said he has a daughter who is autistic, said lawmakers "need to examine what other states are doing and what results they are seeing" with medical cannabis.

"I think taking a fact-based approach we can overhaul the current system and create policy that may help many people of Iowa," beyond autism, Hanley said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.