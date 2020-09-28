Iowa House District 92: 'Commonsense' newcomer faces 'stay the course' incumbent

Farm groups have strongly opposed a moratorium or any significant change to Iowa's livestock regulations.

"A livestock facility is a good way for a young farmer to get started in the business," Paustian said. "And to take that option away from them isn’t going to help agriculture in any way."

As for protecting the environment, Paustian pointed to legislation passed in 2018 that seeks to allocate an estimated $282 million to water quality initiatives over the next 12 years.

Paustian, in addition to continuing his role "as promoting Iowa agriculture," said he is also running "to continue the course we’ve been on with fiscal responsibility."

Paustian pointed to a study commissioned by the non-partisan Council of State Governments, which found that Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19. The findings, he said, validate the conservative budgeting Republicans have implemented over the last several years.

Kakert contends Republicans have been focused on cutting income taxes and providing corporate tax giveaways, while short changing vital programs like education and health care services.