Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'

Calling it a good first step, Thede said she would push to ban the use of chokeholds by police altogether. And that lawmakers next need to address the use of police body cameras to increase officer accountability, "and ensure even more about diversity training."

"We need to talk about body cameras, what they mean and … how can we make sure the body cameras are used in an appropriate manner," through dialogue with Iowa police officials, Thede said.

On the pandemic, Thede accused Reynolds of "gross mismanagement," by ignoring the recommendations and guidelines from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We can’t wish this away," Thede said. "If anything, this pandemic has proved that it’s here to stay."

Thede said she will push for a statewide mask mandate and stricter social distancing requirements.

"We’ve got to make sure that people understand that this is a very serious disease," she said. "I don’t think the governor’s office has been good at doing that. I think people are very scared."

Vondran, CEO and founder of TAG Communications, an area advertising agency, said he does not think Iowa is on the wrong path, only that things could be better.