Iowa House District 93: The incumbent is for a mask mandate. The challenger says he trusts 'Iowans' commonsense'

One of the Iowa House District 93 candidates is determined to use her campaign to aid Democrats in their attempts to retake control of the Iowa House and deprive Republicans of full control of the Iowa Legislature.
Hoping that in doing so it will force concessions to improve education funding, health care and the state's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The other said he is committed to providing a strong voice for the district in Des Moines, one who is more accessible to voters and willing to collaborate on solutions that address the state's workforce challenges and provider wider support for younger Iowans.
Republican candidate and Davenport businessman Mike Vondran is running to defeat longtime Democratic Iowa State Rep. Phyllis Thede of Bettendorf for the seat which represents parts of Davenport and Bettendorf.
Thede, a retired teacher, has represented the area since 2009. Thede has faced and beaten Republican opponents in every general election except 2018, when she ran unopposed.
"We’ve seen a health crisis," Thede said. "We have seen civil unrest. We have seen so many things that have gone on in the last year or so, and I believe that I can be effective by making changes."
Thede, a member of the Iowa Black Caucus, pushed for a bipartisan police reform bill signed in June by Iowa Gov. Reynolds. The bill restricts the use of chokeholds by law enforcement; allows the Iowa attorney general to investigate deaths caused by an officer; and prevents an officer from being hired in Iowa if they have previously been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct or quit to avoid being fired for misconduct. It also requires annual training for law enforcement on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias.
Calling it a good first step, Thede said she would push to ban the use of chokeholds by police altogether. And that lawmakers next need to address the use of police body cameras to increase officer accountability, "and ensure even more about diversity training."
"We need to talk about body cameras, what they mean and … how can we make sure the body cameras are used in an appropriate manner," through dialogue with Iowa police officials, Thede said.
On the pandemic, Thede accused Reynolds of "gross mismanagement," by ignoring the recommendations and guidelines from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We can’t wish this away," Thede said. "If anything, this pandemic has proved that it’s here to stay."
Thede said she will push for a statewide mask mandate and stricter social distancing requirements.
"We’ve got to make sure that people understand that this is a very serious disease," she said. "I don’t think the governor’s office has been good at doing that. I think people are very scared."
Vondran, CEO and founder of TAG Communications, an area advertising agency, said he does not think Iowa is on the wrong path, only that things could be better.
"I believe we're doing a good job evolving with it. I really do," Vondran said of the state's response to the pandemic, adding that he "is not a fan" of mask mandates, questioning "how are we going to enforce them?"
"I trust in Iowans' commonsense," he said. "... I don't need to shake my finger at them and say, 'I'm going to warn you with a mandate that I can't enforce.'"
He outlined broad policy goals focused on economic development, health care and "growth and opportunity for our young people."
Vonadran said he is focused on creating a competitive business climate that will grow, retain and attract quality businesses, but also enhance education and workforce initiatives that will prepare Iowans with the skills necessary to succeed in a global economy.
"I believe there's room to improve the current (K-12 education funding) formula statewide," he said, as well as examine "unfunded testing mandates" and "take a look at real serious investment" for early childhood development.
Vondran, who founded a nonprofit in 2007 in memory of his late son that is focused on providing support to at-risk youth, said he would also push to ensure all young Iowans have access to basic services to promote positive mental and physical health, ensuring all Iowans have access to "a reliable health care system that's affordable and available to all of us."
On health care, Thede said state lawmakers need to pass legislation aimed at protecting insurance coverage for Iowans with pre-existing health conditions.
"We don’t know which way insurance is going to go on a federal level, but here in Iowa we can make sure that doesn’t happen here," Thede said.
