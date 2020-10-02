Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods

Lawmakers this spring also passed a 2.3% increase in per-pupil state aid and a total of nearly $100 million in additional funding for Iowa K-12 schools.

Gleason argues the funding and past increases have not been enough for schools to keep up with inflation and avoid program and service cuts.

"And that is affecting the quality," Gleason said. "We need to make sure our priorities are taken care of first. And education has not been at the top of the priorities."

Mohr argues Republicans were prudent to pass a conservative budget, while still prioritizing education funding, broadband expansion and child care assistance, given the economic economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week announced the state ended a rocky 2020 fiscal year with a $305.5 million surplus aided by billions of federal stimulus dollars.

When it comes to the pandemic, Gleason argues state leaders have dropped the ball in controlling the spread of the virus by ignoring the recommendations and guidelines from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.