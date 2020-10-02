Iowa House District 94: Candidates hold similar goals, but different methods

Candidates running for a Scott County Iowa House seat say they share the same priorities. Both pledge that they will fight for strong public schools, affordable health care and good-paying jobs.
How they seek to accomplish those goals is where they diverge.
Democrat Marie Gleason, of Pleasant Valley, is challenging Republican incumbent Gary Mohr, of Bettendorf, for re-election to the Iowa House District 94 seat which includes Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and Pleasant Valley Township.
Mohr, a retired community college administrator, is seeking a third term in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Gleason, a retired John Deere human resources project manager, unsuccessfully ran against State Senator Roby Smith in 2018 and lost 53 to 47 percent.
Mohr, chairman of the budget-writing House Appropriations Committee, said he's running to continue investments made by the Iowa Legislature this past session in K-12 education and broadband expansion, while holding the line on government spending.
"Some of my priorities that I think are in line with my district are increased funding for education, balancing budgets, living within our means, not raising taxes," Mohr said.
State lawmakers this past session increased incentives for broadband expansion in the state, upping the amount of grant funding available to service providers who upgrade and extend high-speed internet services to underserved areas of the state.
Lawmakers this spring also passed a 2.3% increase in per-pupil state aid and a total of nearly $100 million in additional funding for Iowa K-12 schools.
Gleason argues the funding and past increases have not been enough for schools to keep up with inflation and avoid program and service cuts.
Support Local Journalism
"And that is affecting the quality," Gleason said. "We need to make sure our priorities are taken care of first. And education has not been at the top of the priorities."
Mohr argues Republicans were prudent to pass a conservative budget, while still prioritizing education funding, broadband expansion and child care assistance, given the economic economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week announced the state ended a rocky 2020 fiscal year with a $305.5 million surplus aided by billions of federal stimulus dollars.
When it comes to the pandemic, Gleason argues state leaders have dropped the ball in controlling the spread of the virus by ignoring the recommendations and guidelines from the White House Coronavirus Task Force and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We have to do our best to get the coronavirus under control to the biggest extent that we can," Gleason said, including protecting Iowans with pre-existing health conditions from being denied or priced out of coverage.
Gleason criticized Mohr's vote against an amendment to a 2020 budget bill, HF 2643, aimed at protecting insurance coverage for Iowans with pre-existing health conditions.
Gleason, too, called out Mohr for voting in favor of a 2018 bill that allowed Wellmark and the Iowa Farm Bureau to create so-called "skinny," non-insurance health care plans that are not subject to state and federal regulations. Backed by Republicans as well as some Democrats, the new health plans are meant to be a cheaper alternative to health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, but are not required to follow the federal health insurance law, including protections for those with pre-existing conditions.
"We’re all in favor of improving and increasing the health care benefit. But a lot of those decisions are made in Washington, not Des Moines," Mohr said, adding he is "not in favor of government-run health care."
Gleason said district voters deserves more than a party-line vote, and said she would across the aisle to improve the quality, affordability and accessibility for Iowans to health care and education.
Mohr, meanwhile, argues Gleason signed a pledge supporting defunding police, which Gleason staunchly denies. Republicans argue the pledge "includes a host of radical ideas, including socialist economic policies, a government-run health care system and sweeping ‘reinvestments’ of police funding."
The broad "America’s Goals" statement that Future Now, a left-leaning nonpartisan issues group, has asked candidates to sign makes no reference to cutting police funding, according to Future Now and the Associated Press.
The group backs model legislation that seeks ways to "reduce excessive policing and reinvest the money saved into proven strategies and programs to support communities and reduce crime."
"I support law enforcement and do not support defunding the police," Gleason said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.