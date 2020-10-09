Iowa House District 97: The Republican wants to improve quality of life while holding the line of government spending. The Democrat will fight for workers' rights and moral and ethical leadership

One says he will continue to strive to improve quality of life for present and future Iowans through water quality and recreational opportunities, while holding the line on government spending.
The other sees this election as a moral turning point to stand up against the divisiveness of President Donald Trump and misguided aims by Republicans that have weakened collective bargaining rights for teachers and health care for vulnerable Iowans.
Iowa State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, is running for re-election to a fourth term representing Iowa House District 97. He faces Democratic challenger and first-time candidate Ryan Zeskey of LeClaire.
The mostly rural district covers Comanche, LeClaire and DeWitt.
MOMMSEN
Mommsen, a DeWitt farmer, said he is running to keep Iowa on a strong financial footing, avoiding budget deficits that have impacted surrounding states and taxation that puts an undue burden on all Iowans.
He pointed to a study commissioned by the non-partisan Council of State Governments, which found that Iowa is the most fiscally sound, most resilient state in the country when it comes to battling through COVID-19. The findings, he said, validate the conservative budgeting Republicans have implemented over the last several years, while increasing funding for K-12 education and broadband expansion.
Mommsen, though, said more work is needed, and that the ongoing pandemic has laid bare how critical access to affordable high-speed internet and child care is for Iowa families.
Tackling both issues will go a long way to helping attract and bring more young families back to the state, Mommsen said, as well as beefing up efforts to protect Iowa's natural resources and recreational amenities, including it's many lakes, streams and rivers.
Mommsen helped secured an extension to the popular REAP program that has enhanced recreational opportunities across the state. And if re-elected, he said he will continue to explore additional legislation to make Iowa a leader in water quality.
Mommsen said he supports a tax package introduced early this year by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds that seeks to revamp Iowa's tax code and provide a steady funding source for mental health services and water quality projects.
The bill would raise the state sales tax 1 percent to pay for income tax cuts, fund water quality and outdoor recreation programs, and provide a state funding stream for mental health services, while limiting how much counties levy in property taxes to pay for mental health.
On the education, Mommsen brought forward a bill to assist new Iowans where English is their second language.
"Whether it be in education or agriculture or the parks, it all boils down to: What can I do to improve the quality of life for Iowans who are here, plus the Iowans that we want to welcome here?"
Mommsen said he is opposed to a mask mandate, which Gov. Kim Reynolds has refused to implement, despite repeated urging from White House experts.
"I’m very pleased with the way the governor has been handling it, the whole situation," Mommsen said of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ZESKEY
A Navy veteran and stay-at-home father who grew up in a Republican household, Zeskey said he was spurred to run for the seat over his frustrations with Republican adherence to Donald Trump's erratic and divisive presidency.
"I feel this is a moral and ethical moment for the entire country," Zeskey said. "I’ve watched Republicans at every level of government in every state, not just Iowa, acquiesce to somebody that I believe is a moral failure for our country."
Zeskey, too, criticized federal and state officials for a "failure of leadership ... to take coronavirus seriously and implement procedures and testing and tracing that would allow me and others the peace of mind to go back into a work scenario that is face-to-face with the public."
Iowa continues to see more than twice as many coronavirus infections as the national average. And White House experts warned state officials this week that Iowa's high rate of community transmission — sixth highest in the nation — has led to many preventable deaths.
Zeskey said he is running to expand Highway 30 to four lanes to facilitate future economic growth through better transportation infrastructure.
Other priorities include reversing the 2016 privatization of Iowa Medicaid, which many health care providers say has had a negative impact on quality and access to care, and providing adequate funding for K-12 education.
Zeskey said he would also fight for workers' rights, calling out Republicans for stripping collective bargaining rights away from public workers in 2017.
"It’s disenfranchising the every-man worker, the every-woman worker in favor of things like" $200 million in tax incentives to Apple for building a $1.375 billion data center the company has pledged would lead to the creation of just 50 jobs, he said. "That is something that I would want to stop."
