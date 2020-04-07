Iowa, Illinois governors to provide COVID-19 updates today

Here are when Iowa and Illinois governors will be providing updates on the coronavirus.
Iowa: Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.
That press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
Illinois: Gov. J.B. Pritzker administration will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Watch live: https://www.Illinois.gov/LiveVideo
Quad-City Times
