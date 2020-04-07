Iowa, Illinois governors to provide COVID-19 updates today

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here are when Iowa and Illinois governors will be providing updates on the coronavirus.

Iowa: Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

That press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

Illinois: Gov. J.B. Pritzker administration will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

