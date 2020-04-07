Iowa, Illinois governors to provide COVID-19 updates today

Iowa, Illinois governors to provide COVID-19 updates today

coronavirus mask

P

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Here are when Iowa and Illinois governors will be providing updates on the coronavirus.

Iowa: Gov. Kim Reynolds to hold a news conference on COVID-19 at 11 a.m. at the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnston to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

That press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

Illinois: Gov. J.B. Pritzker administration will hold a press briefing on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. in the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

Watch live: https://www.Illinois.gov/LiveVideo

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News