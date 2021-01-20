Iowa, Illinois lawmakers react to Biden-Harris inauguration

Duckworth attended the inauguration wearing aviator sunglasses as a nod to Biden's signature shades and a string of pearls in honor of Kamala Harris being sworn in as the first female vice president in American history.

"On Day One, President Biden is already taking immediate action on the most pressing crises facing our country, like getting a handle on the COVID pandemic, providing economic relief for working families, dealing with the climate crisis, addressing racial inequity and starting to fix our broken immigration system," Duckworth said. "As Joe has said, he’s going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone.

"I can’t wait to get back to work under President Biden’s leadership."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also issued a statement following the ceremony, saying the inauguration "comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country — more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve."