Iowa, Illinois state lawmakers outline legislative priorities during Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce forum

Getting students back in the classroom, expanding childcare opportunities and investing in high-speed internet expansion will continue to be the focus of Iowa state lawmakers in the coming weeks.
While in Illinois, measures related to economic and workforce development, and health care, pension and workers' compensation reform have been put on the back burner over COVID-19 budget woes.
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce last week kicked off its 2021 Legislative Event Series, which featured Iowa state Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, and Illinois state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.
A chamber spokesperson said they selected one local lawmaker each from Iowa and Illinois to kick off the series. Both were Republicans. The chamber said it plans to invite all members of the Quad-Cities legislative delegation to participate in a future event.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law legislation passed by Republican majorities in the Iowa General Assembly requiring K-12 school districts to offer to all students a 100% in-person learning option.
Republicans, including Cournoyer and Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.
"Some of these kids haven't had quality, face-to-face education since March," said Cournoyer, a small business owner, former Pleasant Valley School Board member, substitute teacher and mother of four. "(F)or most kids, that face-to-face in-person instruction is really the best education that they can get -- not just for academics, but for social and emotional needs and additional instructional supports that they need."
Cournoyer noted that Iowa teachers have been added to the next phase of vaccine distribution in the state, along with emergency first-responders and those age 65 and older, scheduled to begin this week.
"We are working closely with our federal delegation to make sure that we have enough vaccines to meet the demands and get them out in a timely manner," she said.
Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders --- not state lawmakers --- know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.
"I think it's a mistake to put kids back in school 100% because a lot of teachers haven't been vaccinated, and it's a super spreader event to do that," Iowa state Sen. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport said in an interview.
Lykam said he contracted COVID and pneumonia in November, which required being placed on "24/7 oxygen for a while."
"I wouldn't wish it on anyone," Lykam said, who criticized Republican state lawmakers for rejecting Democrats’ proposals to require face masks in the Iowa State Capitol during this year’s legislative session
Republicans, who hold majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, have said they recommend people wear faces masks in the Capitol but have declined to require them.
"This is going to be around for a while and we need to take as many precautions, in my opinion, as we can," Lykam said of COVID-19.
Two more people who work at the Iowa Capitol tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, including state Rep. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty.
Cournoyer also pointed to Gov. Reynolds' Condition of the State speech, which called for investing $450 million of state funds in broadband infrastructure over the next three years.
The coronavirus pandemic, Cournoyer said, has amplified the limitations of broadband infrastructure in Iowa, which is rated the 45th most connected state.
"We need to continue to amplify our broadband access across the state," Cournoyer said. "And, it's not just access, it's bandwidth."
Lykam, who sits on Senate broadband subcommittee, echoed Cournoyer.
"We're working through this to get as many Iowans and a high percentage of Iowans broadband," he said.
Additionally, bills to expand child care opportunities have advanced in the Iowa Legislature, though some warn the proposals may not go far enough to solve the state’s shortage of providers and staffing.
Cournoyer said she is committed to passing legislation aimed at addressing Iowa's income eligibility threshold that creates a "cliff" and huge disincentive for parents to accept promotions and higher-paying jobs. Doing so would mean their public benefits sharply drop off due to the increase in pay, before their family has become self-sufficient.
Lykam, though, criticized GOP state lawmakers for using the first three weeks of the session by focusing on hot-button issues such as bolstering gun rights, weakening abortion rights and eliminate school diversity programs, rather than legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I hope that we concentrate on creating jobs and strengthening the Iowa economy, not these divisive issues, but, they have the power," Lykam said of Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature and governor's office.
In Illinois, lawmakers recently wrapped a lame-duck session that included passing sweeping reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, including a controversial criminal justice reform bill, while a health care package died during the session.
McCombie argues passed of the health care measures would have "drastically changed how our local hospitals (operate), including UnityPoint, who has spoken out against the bill."
The bill, among other measures, would have prevented all hospital closures and downsizings in the state over the next three years and ended the system of hiring private insurance companies to manage the state’s Medicaid program, replacing it with a standard fee-for-service payment system. The proposal was part of a reform package aimed at addressing racial and ethnic disparities in the state’s health care system.
McCombie on Friday also called out Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for freezing implementation of a new set of state business tax credits due to the budget crisis caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The incentives allow companies that receive tax credits for relocating or expanding in Illinois to qualify for more credits based on wages paid to employees for construction associated with relocation or expansion.
Companies could receive up to $20 million in credits across those programs.
In addition, McCombie said Pritzker has called for a decoupling of Illinois tax law from recently enacted federal business tax changes that would cost the state more than $500 million. That, McCombis said, "could be a detriment to small business owners" seeking tax relief.
"We have huge budget deficits, because the budget was balanced on" federal coronavirus stimulus relief funding received under the CARES Act, McCombie said. "I don't think the CARES Act should be paying for bad decisions in Illinois, or any state for that matter, concerning bad spending, pension liabilities, etc."
She added that "going back" on expansion of business tax credits for a $20 million savings in a $40 billion state budget, only serves as a "detriment" to the Quad-Cities by "taking away one of the only tools we had in out toolbox" to attract new jobs.
After canceling the majority of last year’s session due to COVID-19, House Democrats decided to delay work for the current session until March. They announced they will return for one day of session in February to set new House rules.
"I am cautiously optimistic that we will get back to Springfield and we will have a better year for citizens in Illinois," with rules "that I hope are better, more transparent and hold us more accountable," she said.
-- Lee Enterprises Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy, James Q. Lynch of The Gazette and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report