Iowa infectious disease physician stumps for Biden in Davenport

Srinivas said Iowa voters have five short days "to make the most important decision to turn this pandemic around."

“I am absolutely terrified, because we have yet to hit the six to eight weeks that are going to be the worst for this pandemic," she said. "And our hospitals … are almost at capacity. Several rural areas are. Our (health care) workers are exhausted. They’re falling sick, and I don’t know where we have to go from here other than down," without a change in leadership.

Gleason tearfully spoke of losing her uncle just the day before to COVID-19.

"My uncle Gene was a kind man," Gleason said. "He was always there for his family. ... He was at all of the milestones of my life. He was always at family events (hosting many family holidays). Now, we are going to have an empty chair at our table, just like so many other Americans. Please, take this serious. Do not let your guard down. My uncle followed the protocols, except for one time when the family hit COVID fatigue. Just once. And he got it. And he died. We will miss him beyond belief and his absence will be felt forever."

In addition to urging Iowans to wears masks, social distance and wash their hands, Gleason urged Iowa voters "to elect leaders who can lead us out of this ... and who lead by example and who are going to listen to the experts," including Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.