Iowa infectious disease physician stumps for Biden in Davenport

Megan Srinivas has watched Iowa patients suffer from COVID-19 and has watched exhausted colleagues agonize over balancing obligations to their patients and protecting family members from infection.
"And I watch as my family and friends contract this disease," said Srinivas, an infectious disease physician from Fort Dodge, Iowa, and a member of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Iowa COVID-19 response council.
"Unfortunately, two of them died within the last two months. One of them being my own uncle," Srinivas said. "And the worst part of this is all of this was preventable. Every single one of those deaths. We have almost 1,600 Iowans who should be here with us today. And the reason they’re not is because (of a lack) of leadership … we have had as a state and as a country. We need a president who believes in science. One who listens to the public health experts. One who listens to the people on the ground ... to protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans."
Srinivas was joined in Davenport' Thursday for a Biden campaign press conference by retiring Iowa Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack and Democrat Marie Gleason, of Pleasant Valley, who is challenging Republican incumbent Gary Mohr, of Bettendorf, for re-election to the Iowa House District 94 seat.
Iowa surpassed 30,000 new infections this month, and hit a milestone of more than 500 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 just 10 days ago. It set another record Thursday with 605 patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday morning reported 2,460 new positive cases and 11 additional deaths in the state, with 122,234 total positive cases and 1,693 total deaths since the pandemic began back in March.
"We need a president that does not put his own political gain above innocent lives," Srinivas told reporters.
Loebsack skewered President Donald Trump for continuing to hold large rallies, which health experts have warned could act as a "superspreader" event for the coronavirus.
"Joe Biden is doing it the right way. He's doing it safely," Loebsack said.
Vice President Mike Pence — who maintains his travel schedule after five aides contracted the virus in the last week — was scheduled to hold rally at the Des Moines International Airport Thursday afternoon. The visit comes as the White House coronavirus task force he leads warned Iowans in a recent report "to limit large and small social gatherings," The Des Moines Register reported. The task force continues to classify Iowa as a "red zone" for new cases of the coronavirus. Iowa has the 10th-largest per-capita infection rate in the country.
Biden, Srinivas said, would enact a national mask mandate "so that way we can go about our lives in a safer fashion and prevent thousands of deaths."
"He will invoke properly the Defense Production Act so we can actually provide (personal protective equipment) to not just our health care workers, but to our teachers so that was our students can go back to school safely, and to our workers in our meatpacking plans so that way they can stay safe as they continue to provide essential services to other Iowans," Srinivas said. "And he will ensure that we have the testing supplies and the contact tracers so that way when we do have an infection or an outbreak, we can contain it before it results in hundreds, if not thousands, of people infected and, unfortunately, deaths as well.”
Srinivas said Iowa voters have five short days "to make the most important decision to turn this pandemic around."
“I am absolutely terrified, because we have yet to hit the six to eight weeks that are going to be the worst for this pandemic," she said. "And our hospitals … are almost at capacity. Several rural areas are. Our (health care) workers are exhausted. They’re falling sick, and I don’t know where we have to go from here other than down," without a change in leadership.
Gleason tearfully spoke of losing her uncle just the day before to COVID-19.
"My uncle Gene was a kind man," Gleason said. "He was always there for his family. ... He was at all of the milestones of my life. He was always at family events (hosting many family holidays). Now, we are going to have an empty chair at our table, just like so many other Americans. Please, take this serious. Do not let your guard down. My uncle followed the protocols, except for one time when the family hit COVID fatigue. Just once. And he got it. And he died. We will miss him beyond belief and his absence will be felt forever."
In addition to urging Iowans to wears masks, social distance and wash their hands, Gleason urged Iowa voters "to elect leaders who can lead us out of this ... and who lead by example and who are going to listen to the experts," including Biden and Democrats up and down the ballot.
